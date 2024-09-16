California Regional MLS Partners With Rayse To Elevate Transparency And Accountability In Real Estate Transactions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collaboration introduces Rayse to CRMLS brokers, empowering agents with a cutting-edge and capability to foster trust and enhance the home-buying experience.

California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Rayse, the transformative platform designed to enhance agent-client relationships. This collaboration will provide CRMLS brokers and their agents with early access to Rayse's innovative platform, which offers real-time visibility into agent activity, promoting greater transparency, trust, and communication throughout the real estate transaction process.

With the real estate industry evolving rapidly due to shifting legal landscapes and consumer expectations, the role of agents is under increasing scrutiny. Rayse empowers brokers and agents to showcase their value through clear, data-driven insights that support both their clients and the integrity of the transaction process. By adopting Rayse, brokers within CRMLS will not only improve agent-client collaboration but also increase accountability in the delivery of their services, ensuring smoother and more transparent real estate experiences.

"We're entering a new era in real estate where transparency and communication are paramount to success," said James Dwiggins, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Rayse. "Rayse was developed to bridge the gap between the hard work agents do and the client's understanding of that effort. This partnership with CRMLS allows us to reach more brokers who can benefit from tools that strengthen trust and clarity with their clients."

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, also emphasized the platform's timely innovation: "As the real estate industry adapts to new challenges, products like Rayse are essential for brokers and agents to not only meet but exceed their clients' expectations. Rayse offers a clear and detailed look at the home-buying process, which strengthens relationships between agents and their clients."

Early access to Rayse will be available to select CRMLS brokers attending the Thrive Broker Summit in Los Angeles on September 16-17, with broader access rolling out to all CRMLS-participating brokers in the following weeks.

