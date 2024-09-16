PM Modi To Address Public Rally In Srinagar On Sep 19

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hit the campaign trail in Kashmir on September 19.

A

mega rally is being planned at Sher-e-Kashmir Park (SKICC) by the BJP and the visit will happen a day after Jammu and Kashmir would have voted in the first of the three phase election on September 18.



ADVERTISEMENT

“The rally is going to be a pivotal moment in the party's campaign strategy and would also mark a significant step in bolstering the BJP's presence and deepening its connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior BJP leader who attended the core body meeting in Srinagar on Sunday, adding that around 20,000 to 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the rally.

Sharing details,Chairman of the BJP Campaign Committee,

Dr Nirmal Singh said,“Prime Minister Modi desires to interact directly with the youth of J&K and encourage them to seize this opportunity to usher in a new phase of development in the union territory.”

The former deputy chief minister of the BJ-PDP coalition called on the youth to turn out in force for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at SK Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read Also Will Bury Terrorism In J&K So Deep, Nobody Can Dare Revive It: Amit Shah J&K Polls: Amit Shah To Address Three Rallies In Chenab Valley Today

Bhartiya Janata Party is confident of forming the 'double engine' government in Jammu and Kashmir, as no political party could fulfill its political commitments without the 'backing' of the BJP-central government in the union territory, he said.

“Although the involvement of regional political parties in the democratic process is commendable, their outdated agenda, which resulted in the deaths of 50k innocent people in J&K, is untenable. No political party could carry out its political commitment in the UT without the backing of the centre, and we are confident that BJP will form the next double engine government in J&K,” Singh said at a news conference.

“BJP will pull a surprise in the elections. The sheer number of people who turned out to support the BJP's candidates in south Kashmir during their campaign rallies took me by surprise,” Singh added.



PM Modi, Singh claimed, was committed to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir via youth and women welfare schemes, employment packages and development of the region and that the BJP manifesto will act as a magic wand in this direction.

“In order to ensure that talented youth in J&K are hired on the basis of their ability and hard work, the recruitment process in the region would be made more transparent. No one, including the children of ministers, lawmakers, or bureaucrats, will be allowed to circumvent the process,” assured the BJP leader.

Previous regimes including that of the PDP, NC and Congress, he alleged, had been exploiting the innocent people of J&K by pursuing an outdated agenda that led to about forty years of violence in the region and the deaths of fifty thousand innocent people.

“Yet regrettably, they were unable to take use of the area's natural riches. During the previous 76 years, only 3600 megawatts of power could be produced in our state, despite its capacity to generate 20,000 megawatts. Even though Kashmir has a lot of tourism attractions, none of them have been used to force economic shifts,” Singh added.

When questioned whether the BJP was 'unsure' about its victory in Kashmir given the party only fielded 20 candidates for the polls, he said, ask the same question to other parties which have fielded even less or no candidates in Jammu belt.