Phase I: 24 Assembly Seats Set To Go For Polls Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The stage is set for the first assembly showdown in ten years in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase of polling scheduled for Wednesday (September 18).

In the first phase, twenty-four assembly segments spread across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian will be up for grabs.

The campaign in the seats has concluded, with parties and independent candidates canvassing in every nook and corner to attract more voters.

Total 3276 polling stations are set up for polling to be held across the 7 districts.



These include 302 Urban Polling Stations and 2974 Rural Polling Stations. Four election staff, including Presiding Officer will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 14,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for 1st

phase election.



A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote during the Phase 1 of the J&K Assembly Elections, including 11,76,462 male electors, 11,51,058 female electors and 60 Third Gender Electors. As many as 1.23 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 28,309 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in phase one.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be a mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if the voter's queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF's) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah/shed besides wheelchairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in braille script. Where ever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.



There will be 24 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 24 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 24 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 24 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concern and 17 Unique Polling stations. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Multi-tier Security Put Up In J&K



Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.

“As the first phase of voting will take place on September 18, Jammu and Kashmir police have made elaborate security arrangements for the assembly polls so that maximum number of people can exercise their right to vote,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi

said.

Birdi said Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and JK Police will be deployed as part of the multi-tier security for the elections in the union territory, which will be first since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“The CAPF units, JKAP and JKP are part of the security plan. A multi-tiered security plan is there, be it for strong rooms, polling stations or polling booths,” he said.

The IGP said,“Jammu and Kashmir police have made proper arrangements to ensure that the elections are free, fair and held in an atmosphere free of fear. The thing to appreciate is that a maximum number of people should be able to exercise their voting right and take part in the democratic process. It will be our endeavor always to provide a secure environment so that people come to vote in large numbers.”

Birdi said the security grid is alert and vigilant to thwart any attempts to destabilize the situation in the valley.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday, followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.