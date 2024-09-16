Kanye West Aims To Meet Vladimir Putin

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a Sunday Service performance and meet with President Vladimir Putin.



Ameer Sudan, West's strategic advisor, told

Billboard

that West plans to visit Moscow in the spring or summer and“will be spending a lot of time out there” and wants to make the country his“second home.”





West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals with Aras Agalarov - the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald - and Agalarov's musician son Emin, the music outlet said, citing West's advisor Ameer Sudan.



West, who legally changed his name to Ye in October, is working on unspecified deals with the Agalarovs, which Sudan claimed will increase the rapper's net worth by over $10 billion-Forbes estimates his current net worth to be $1.8 billion-and also plans to work with Emin Agalarov on new music.

It is not clear what West wants to meet with Putin about, and Sudan said the Yeezy CEO plans to invite the Russian president to a performance of his Sunday Service choir as a special guest.



