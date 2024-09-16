MSF Closes Its Operations In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced on Monday the suspension of its activities in Russia.

This is stated in a press release on the MSF websit , Ukrinform reports.

"Thirty-two years after starting work in Russia, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had to close our operations in the country," the organization said in a statement.

MSF explained that in August, the of Justice of Russia sent the organization a letter with the decision to withdraw the affiliate office of the non-profit association 'Médecins Sans Frontières' (Netherlands) in Russia from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs.

The press release states that MSF has been working in Russia since 1992, implementing various programs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Chechnya, Dagestan, as well as in Kemerovo, Arkhangelsk and Ivanovo regions.

Médecins Sans Frontières works around the world, providing free humanitarian and emergency medical care to populations affected by armed conflicts, famine, epidemics, forced migration and natural disasters in more than seventy countries.

