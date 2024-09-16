Yemen's Houthis Down Another U.S. MQ-9 Drone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Sept 17 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday, it shot down a U.S.-made MQ-9 drone, over the Yemeni central province of Dhamar.

“The drone was shot down by a locally made surface-to-air rocket,” Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“This is the third drone of the same type we shot down in a week, and the tenth of this type since Oct last year,” he said.

He also reiterated the threat to launch more against the Israeli regime.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack on central Israel. The Israeli regime confirmed the Houthi attack, saying, the missile hit“an empty area.”

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza broke out on Oct 7, last year, the Houthis have been targeting Israeli cities, and launching anti-ship ballistic missile and drone attacks, against, what they said were,“Israeli-linked” cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

In response, the U.S.-British navy coalition has since been conducting airstrikes on Houthi targets in northern Yemen to deter them.– NNN-SABA