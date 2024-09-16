Diversified Brokerage Services, Inc. Launches New Annuity Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota -

Minneapolis, MN – Diversified Brokerage Services, (DBS), a leading provider of insurance brokerage services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Annuity Division. This strategic addition is set to enhance the support provided to advisors and their clients, reinforcing DBS's commitment to innovation and excellence in the life insurance industry.

The new Annuity Division is designed to offer comprehensive assistance to advisors through every stage of the annuity process. This includes in-depth case design, detailed product illustrations, and application support, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for both advisors and their clients. With this division, DBS aims to build upon its established reputation for delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.

As Chip Van Dusen, DBS President and CEO, explains, "The addition of an annuity division marks a significant development in the firm's history. We have cemented our reputation in the industry as a leading brokerage general agency, delivering world-class expertise and support for life insurance and long-term care sales. We will approach the annuity space in the same way, offering an exceptional experience for the advisors we serve."

Key Features of the DBS Annuity Division:

Comprehensive Case Design: The division will provide advisors with customized case design services tailored to meet the unique financial goals and circumstances of each client. This personalized approach ensures that clients receive the most suitable annuity products, designed to fit their specific needs and objectives.

Detailed Illustrations: Advisors will benefit from detailed, easy-to-understand illustrations that highlight the features, benefits, and potential outcomes of various annuity products. These illustrations are intended to help clients make well-informed decisions and foster trust in the advisory process. By clearly communicating the value and mechanics of different annuity options, DBS aims to enhance the decision-making experience for clients.

Dedicated Team: A specialized team of annuity experts will work closely with advisors, offering continuous support and guidance throughout the sales process and application completion. This team's deep industry knowledge and dedication to service excellence will help drive successful client outcomes and ensure a high level of satisfaction.

The establishment of this division is a testament to DBS's ongoing commitment to expanding and refining its service offerings. By integrating a dedicated annuity division into its operations, DBS strengthens its ability to support advisors and deliver exceptional value to clients. This move also reinforces the firm's leadership position within the insurance brokerage industry, showcasing its dedication to innovation and client-focused solutions.

Kurt Fasen, DBS Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, adds, "As DBS looks to grow its reach and position in the industry, it was a natural fit to expand our expertise to include an in-house annuity division. We are extremely excited about the opportunities this affords our existing advisors and those with whom we hope to serve in the future."

About Diversified Brokerage Services, Inc.

Diversified Brokerage Services, Inc. (DBS) is a prominent insurance firm known for delivering high-quality products and services to financial advisors and their clients. With a strong emphasis on excellence and innovation, DBS provides tailored solutions designed to meet each client's unique needs. The firm's decades of experience have solidified its reputation as a reliable partner for advisors seeking effective and efficient insurance solutions. DBS remains dedicated to offering outstanding service and support, ensuring successful outcomes for both advisors and their clients.

