Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Movable Stud Finder That Marks Stud Locations Hands-Free

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholas R. of Phoenix AZ of the Stud Finder with Pencil, a stud finder equipped with a pair of graphite pencils designed to locate and mark studs with ease. The device can be operated comfortably while standing via a handle and trigger mechanism that enables the operator to mark stud locations with the pair of pencils. The stud finder works similarly to other sensor finder devices, using magnetic detection and LED lighting to visually identify the center of the stud, and has the added feature of a two-pronged trigger activated pencil assembly to mark the wall with the same hand that holds the stud finder. The trigger attachment can attach or detach from device.The trigger is implemented into an extended handle that allows users to comfortably operate the device from a standing position. The device will also have an attachment that can hold the finder in place on the floor to easily mark above where the baseboards will be installed and/or the ceiling for crown molding installation. By detaching the trigger attachment, a secondary handheld version may also be available for additional convenience. Wheels facilitate movement across any floor surface or ceiling quickly and easily marking stud locations.The market for stud finders has evolved with technological advancements and increased DIY home improvement projects. There are two main categories of stud finders-magnetic stud finders (using magnets to detect nails in studs) and electronic stud finders (which detect changes in wall density). Both types of stud finders are effective and efficient; however, they still require the operator to bend down and manually mark studs on the floor or climb and move a ladder when marking studs on the ceiling.Construction workers, DIYers, and others who utilize stud finders are consistently looking for new, innovative, and versatile products to make their jobs easier. The Stud Finder with Pencil utilizes its pencil holders and wheels to make marking studs much more convenient. Regardless of stud finder type, the invention would significantly benefit any manufacturer's product line.Nicholas filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Stud Finder with Pencil product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Stud Finder with Pencil can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

