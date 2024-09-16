Cakes Inspired By Disney And Pixar's Cars And Toy Story Available At Kroger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Cakes designed by associates during Enterprise-wide decorating contest
CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared new cakes, inspired by Disney and Pixar's Cars and Toy Story, are now available in Kroger's Family of Stores across the country. These cakes were designed by associates during the 2024 Cake Challenge.
New cakes inspired by Disney and Pixar's Cars and Toy Story are now available at Kroger's Family of Stores across the country.
In January, Kroger invited the top Certified Cake Decorators representing 20 divisions to participate in the 2024 Cake Challenge, with representatives from Disney and DecoPac. Hosted at General Office in Cincinnati, Ohio, decorators engaged in a friendly competition for individual and team awards, including the grand prize of spotlighting the winning designs in Kroger's Family of Stores across the country. Participants were judged on originality, presentation, difficulty, design and overall appearance.
"Our associates, particularly our cake decorators, are trusted to be part of so many of life's special moments from creating the perfect birthday party to graduations," said Josh Harpole, vice president of Deli and Bakery at Kroger. "Celebrating the passion and talent from our top decorators makes these winning designs hitting our stores that much sweeter. We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney and Pixar to bring customers Cars and Toy Story themed cakes and cupcakes in stores across the country."
The winning cake designs include:
Disney and
Pixar's Cars Sheet Cake: Cake features Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm from the film, along with bright red, yellow and blue icing with a lightning bolt and speedometer
Disney and
Pixar's Toy Story Sheet Cake: Cake features red, yellow and blue icing with a 3D Woody decoration waving hello to his friends
"It was an honor to be a part of the Kroger Cake Challenge," said Pete LaSota, senior manager, sales/retail marketing, Disney Consumer Products. "Disney appreciates the opportunity to support Kroger and DecoPac to elevate cake celebrations everywhere."
Customers can order the cakes and cupcakes in-store or online here .
About Kroger
At The
Kroger
Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of
banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our
newsroom
and
investor relations
site.
