Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies decline following new assassination attempt on Trump

(MENAFN) On Monday, and other experienced a notable decline following news of an assassination attempt on former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was trading at just above USD57,825 at 11:42 a.m. EDT (15:42 GMT), marking a decrease of 4.1 percent for the day. Ethereum, the top altcoin, was valued at USD2,288 at the same time, reflecting a daily loss exceeding 5 percent.



The overall cryptocurrency market saw a significant downturn, with its total value dropping to USD2.02 trillion, representing a 3.78 percent decrease on the day. Bitcoin's dominance in the market remained at 56.6 percent, while Ethereum held a 13.6 percent share, according to CoinMarketCap. This drop in values comes amidst broader market fluctuations influenced by recent events.



Reports surfaced on Sunday about gunfire outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has described the incident as an attempted assassination. This follows a prior attack in July, where Trump was wounded during a campaign rally. The news of the assassination attempt contributed to the downward trend in cryptocurrency prices.



Bitcoin had reached a peak of USD69,992 on July 29, shortly after Trump announced his plans to make the US a global leader in cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. However, since August 1, cryptocurrencies have faced a sharp decline as recession fears triggered a broader market sell-off. This negative trend in the crypto market reflects ongoing global economic uncertainties.

