AIFF Announces 23-Member Squad For Men's SAFF U17 Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India U17 men's team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed on Tuesday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship Bhutan 2024 to be played at the Changlimithang in Thimphu.

India will face Bangladesh (September 20) and Maldives (Sep 24) in Group A of the SAFF U17 Championship. The semifinals will be played on September 28, followed by the final on September 30. All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. The will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

The India U17 men's team is coming off two friendlies against Indonesia which it played in preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship. After losing the first game 1-3, India fought back and recorded a 1-0 victory in the second following which the head coach hailed the team's performances and claimed the signs were promising.

"Overall, I am happy. We had a tactical discussion after dissecting the first match, about the things that went wrong, and what we could've done better. We matched them physically. Still, there were a few mistakes but that's normal if we play against such quality teams. All in all, it was a much-improved performance in the second game. We ended with a fantastic away win. Beating Indonesia at their home is not easy," said Ahmed following the victory.

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday.

India's 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Championship:

Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Roy, Rohit.

Defenders: Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Chingtham Renin Singh, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Mohammed Kaif, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Kh Azlaan Khan, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Hemneichung Lunkim.