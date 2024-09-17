J&K: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of PM Modi’S Rally In Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) Two days ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's first election rally in Srinagar city, security forces on Tuesday took over the venue of the rally.

PM Modi is arriving here on Thursday to address his first BJP election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir in Srinagar city.

While the Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed on the Prime Minister's security took over the venue, security forces including the CRPF and J&K are augmenting the protection of the VVIP at the venue.

The team of SPG arrived in Srinagar four days ahead of the PM visit to coordinate with the authorities for the protection of the VVIP protectee.

Located in the Ram Munshibagh area of Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium can accommodate a large number of people, who the BJP expects will come to listen to the party's star campaigner PM Modi.

The PM has earlier addressed an election rally for the BJP in Jammu division. BJP sources said the PM will also address a rally at Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu division on Thursday.

The passage of participants at the venue in Srinagar will be regulated and police said some traffic diversions will also be made on Thursday to make sure that the PM's election rally passes off smoothly.

“For the visit of the Prime Minister there is a detailed standard operating procedure (SoP) governing such a visit and we are following that to the minutest detail,” said police.

All high rise buildings around the venue will be taken over by sharp shooters of the security forces and electronic surveillance would be augmented by human security to ensure a foolproof security set up on September 19.

PM's visit comes a day after voting ends in the first phase of the third-phased assembly elections in J&K.

At least 23.27 lakh electors in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts, three in Jammu division and four in the Valley, will decide the fate of 219 candidates in the fray for the first phase on September 18.