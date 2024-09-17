Bluekraft Launches 'Viksit Bharat Fellowship' Programme, To Empower Emerging Talents

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) BlueKraft Digital Foundation on Tuesday launched the Viksit Bharat Fellowship programme, an initiative aimed to encourage and empower writing and creative talents across various domains.

The data analytics agency said that it has become a full-fledged publisher with the launch of its publishing and knowledge centre and also shared its happiness over it coinciding with Prime Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

Under the Viksit Bharat Fellowship programme, 25 fellowships would be offered, aimed at empowering emerging talents, experienced and exceptional professionals, academics and experts from within the nation and around the globe to contribute to a meaningful narrative about India.

The fellowship seeks to document and celebrate the diverse journeys of a nation through various formats, including non-fiction books, articles, research papers, children's literature addressing social themes and values, coffee table books that narrate stories of change, and compelling case studies of impact.

The fellowship is structured in three tiers - BlueKraft Associate Fellowship, BlueKraft Senior Fellowship and BlueKraft Distinguished Fellowship.

A BlueKraft Associate Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 75,000, a BlueKraft Senior Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,25,000 and a BlueKraft Distinguished Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,00,000 during the fellowship period of one year.

The Fellows will gain exclusive access to mentorship and opportunities with seasoned subject matter experts, renowned professionals and thought leaders, for facilitating discussions and insights that can enhance their work along with exclusive resources for research and writing.

Completed works may be published under the aegis of BlueKraft Digital Foundation providing fellows with a platform to reach a broader audience and contribute to the discourse on Indian development. Interested candidates can apply by submitting their applications by November 1st.

One can also access detailed guidelines and application forms on the fellowships from the official website of BlueKraft Digital Foundation.