The Hygiene Revolution: Transforming Schools For Healthier Learning

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness is crucial not just for preventing the spread of illnesses but also for fostering a safe and enabling environment. With children spending a significant portion of their day at school, it becomes one of the most significant places for them to learn about proper hygiene practices. From clean classrooms and restrooms to proper handwashing techniques, are placed in a powerful role to communicate the importance of hygiene for an overall sense of well-being and academic success of students.

With the recent emphasis on health, promoting hygiene in schools goes beyond mere cleanliness - it's about fostering a culture where health and wellness are integral to daily life. But how can this be achieved effectively and effortlessly?

In a relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, Reckitt Pro has spearheaded a transformative initiative aimed at promoting hygiene with ease and effective engagement in schools. Dr. Navin Sharma, Head R&D, Global Business Solutions - AMEA and EUANZ region, shares the core philosophy behind the 'Reckitt Hygiene Programme', is driven by the organisation's overarching purpose: protecting, healing, and nurturing. This purpose is woven into the fabric of their school programmes, aiming to establish hygiene as the foundation of health.

Dr. Alaa Mohsin Khalel with students - Dr. Rufaida Mahmoud Hamid instructing children on effective handwashing practices

"Hygiene is crucial because it breaks the chain of infection for many transmissible diseases," explains Dr. Sharma. "When young children are taught good hygiene practices, they internalise these habits and propagate them within their families and communities, leading to a healthier environment for all."

The initiative is built on a holistic approach, encompassing continuous training, interactive sessions, and customised educational programmes for school staff. Supported by their portfolio of products that further enable hygiene and cleanliness measures, Reckitt Pro's strategy involves sustained engagement with school management, teachers, and staff, ensuring that the practices are deeply embedded in the school's endeavours.

Dr. Bayan Adnan Ayash demonstrates proper handwashing techniques to students, emphasising the importance of hygiene in preventing illness. Effective Hygiene Strategies

Reckitt Pro's approach to hygiene education programmes has evolved over the years. With its expertise in disinfection, the organisation recognised the need to balance cleaning and disinfection to ensure both safety and efficacy. "We do not aim to create a sterile world," says Dr. Sharma. "It's about targeting pathogens that cause illnesses while preserving beneficial microbes."

Scientific endeavours play a pivotal role in this evolution. Reckitt Pro has undertaken various initiatives to understand infection mechanisms and develop protocols that effectively break the chain of infection. This includes identifying hotspots within schools where germs are likely to spread and implementing risk-based approaches like Quantitative Microbial Risk Assessment (QMRA).

"We emphasise using the right products at the right time and in the right way," Dr. Sharma adds. "The programme in the schools is providing schools with credibility and assurance. The dictum that we usually work around is if we have clean hands, we probably have a safe home and a safe atmosphere around us."

Rigorous Engagement

Reckitt Pro's collaboration with schools is strengthened because it includes all stakeholders: students, staff, management and parents. Emphasising on the same, Sharma said: "We are not working on a momentarily basis where we do a one-off training, and then that's it. From the purpose that I mentioned, it's about the constant rigor that we put in; we actually walk the talk, to be honest, in terms of getting those trainings and awareness on hygiene and cleanliness reach all those who can continue to enable a healthy environment for the children."

Schools that adhere to Reckitt Pro's programme receive accreditation, enhancing their credibility and commitment to hygiene. "When schools participate in our programme, they receive accreditation from these authorities, which they can use as a credibility-building exercise. In a nutshell, it's about the trainings and awareness engagement we impart, and the regular inputs we derive from the school management on what has gone well and how they have seen these protocols helping their overall cause," Sharma explains.

The Critical Role of Educators

Reckitt Pro, in collaboration with Hart Bernstein Marketing Management, is making significant strides to enhance hygiene standards in schools Dr. Rufaida Mahmoud Hamid, a dedicated Dettol health educator in Dubai, emphasises the crucial role of empowering students with hygiene knowledge. "I believe it's crucial to impact students' lives by providing them with the knowledge and skills to improve their health," she says. "As an educator, I see the importance of equipping students with these skills to enhance their health and prevent disease, particularly by teaching them proper handwashing techniques."

Focusing on younger students, from grade one to four, Dr. Rufaida underscores the critical age for instilling these habits. "The importance of hygiene and cleanliness has increased significantly since Covid-19, heightening awareness and concern about germs. Therefore, it's essential to educate others, especially children, about maintaining good hygiene practices," she adds.

"Our hygiene sessions are crucial not just for children, but also for staff and parents," adds Dr. Alaa Mohsin Khalel, a health educator based in Abu Dhabi. "We employ effective strategies such as using cartoon videos to ensure children grasp hygiene concepts easily. After sessions, each student receives a sticker featuring 'doctor' and 'bad/good guys' symbols, serving as a reminder of the importance of handwashing hygiene whenever they see it. This approach ensures that what they learn during the session sticks with them."

Collaborative Innovation

Reckitt Pro's commitment to hygiene and cleanliness is bolstered by Reckitt's extensive R&D capabilities. With nine Centers of Excellence and over 3,500 scientists globally, the organisation continuously innovates to improve product efficacy, efficiencies and sustainability factors. The R&D team, comprising experts from various scientific disciplines, collaborates closely to develop safe and effective hygiene solutions. Elaborating on the depth and breadth of Reckitt Pro's research efforts, Sharma says, "So it's a whole gamut of experience and expertise coming from various aspects of science. We all come together as teams to understand what is the right proposition? What regulations are there for us to understand? What are the safety measures that we need to adopt while we develop something? Because we come from a background of developing products for home use, we do have our own internal checklist in terms of using safer chemicals, the overall stability of the product that we make, and the product packaging compatibility that we need to understand."

"Our R&D efforts are driven by market insights and a deep understanding of infection control," explains Dr. Sharma. "We strive to provide products that are not only effective but also safe and sustainable, aligning with our mission to protect, heal, and nurture," Sharma concludes.

All About the ProgramME

What is the Reckitt Hygiene Programme?

The Reckitt Hygiene Programme, featuring Dettol products and experts, is designed to help instill effective hand hygiene practices super easy in schools.

What is the aim of this initiative?

The initiative aims to equip students with essential knowledge and skills to minimise the spread of germs through proper handwashing techniques and hygiene habits.

What is the focus of the programme?

The programme focuses on 'practicality and accessibility,' helping schools to stay well-equipped with hygiene supplies, and educational materials.

How does the programme contribute to school communities?

By helping them foster a culture of cleanliness and responsibility, the Reckitt Hygiene Programme seeks to create healthier school communities where students can excel both academically and socially.

If you'd like Reckitt Pro team to come to your school with this programme, get in touch with +971 50 202 4024 .

