Fatima Latifova
Until May, Armenia, which had shown interest in normalising
relations with Azerbaijan, has now raised sufficient concern in
France. Sensing the risk of being left out of regional diplomacy
following the potential peace in the South Caucasus and the
political influence it wields over Armenia, Paris continues its
campaign of arming Yerevan. Despite condemnation from Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, and Russia regarding France's armament policy towards
Armenia, Macron's administration remains stubborn in its
stance.
The continuous flow of euros from Paris to Yerevan raises
questions about how Armenia, given the state of its economy, can
afford this ongoing arms trade. Today, once again, France's Foreign
Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, during a press conference concluding
his visit to Yerevan, announced that France would provide Armenia
with 29 million euros. According to claims, this sum is intended
for Armenians who have voluntarily left Azerbaijani territories.
The foreign minister also did not forget to mention that France and
Armenia would continue cooperation in the defence sector.
Undoubtedly, France's armament campaign poses a serious threat
not only to the region but also to the entire international
security architecture. Azerbaijan has always advocated against the
involvement of external powers in regional matters and has called
for regional issues to be resolved by the countries of the region
themselves. However, France clearly continues to use
Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as a tool against Russia.
Meanwhile, Armenia appears content with its situation.
Considering that the arrival of foreign powers in the Caucasus
primarily disturbs the nations that have existed in the region for
centuries, it is understandable that a nation like Armenia, which
arrived in the region later and committed acts of vandalism, would
not prioritise the interests of the Caucasus.
Of course, like any country, Armenia has the right to purchase
weapons. However, it is curious why France always tops the list of
Armenia's arms suppliers. Why does this process coincide with a
period when relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are
normalising?
For example, the meeting between the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty in May seemed like a strong step
towards normalising Baku-Yerevan relations. However, shortly after,
a modest sum of 10 million euros, allocated to Armenia under
France's special guidance, was enough to sway Pashinyan away from
peace.
It should be recalled that the current administration of
colonialist France has brought no benefit to any region. Paris
merely pursues a policy of occupation. The Macron administration is
using every available opportunity to increase its influence in
various regions of the world. Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia, as the
weakest link in the South Caucasus, remains open to pressure and
manipulation, and France knows this well. Thus, France first
entices Armenia by arming it and then gains leverage to exert
pressure. Therefore, the recent strengthening of relations between
France and Armenia cannot be seen as coincidental. It is evident
that Paris is uneasy about any potential normalisation between Baku
and Yerevan, as well as bilateral relations. Hence, it is doing
everything it can to hinder this process.
History shows that the Élysée Palace has always adopted a biased
stance regarding the South Caucasus. Therefore, no one can
guarantee, or convince official Baku, that the arms supply between
Paris and Yerevan is purely for defensive purposes.
The current pace of relations between Paris and Yerevan and the
events taking place not only undermine the peace agenda but also
set the stage for another war or military tension in the future.
This is a terrifying scenario for Armenia, whose foreign and
domestic policies are already in crisis.
