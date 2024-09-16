Umerov Offers Estonia To Buy Ukrainian Long-Range Drones And Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur ways of supporting Ukrainian defense industry, in particular, purchases of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles.

Umerov posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "we discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between our countries. The main attention was paid to possible new projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, purchases of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles."

Umerov emphasized: "We appreciate the contribution that Estonia has already made to strengthen our defense capabilities in the fight against the aggressor, as well as the openness of the Estonian side to new formats of cooperation."

"I am sincerely grateful to Estonian people, government and personally Minister Pevkur for the military, political and diplomatic support of Ukraine," added the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 6, Umerov discussed with the defense ministers of Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia new opportunities for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons.