Umerov Offers Estonia To Buy Ukrainian Long-Range Drones And Missiles
Date
9/16/2024 3:12:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur ways of supporting Ukrainian defense industry, in particular, purchases of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles.
Umerov posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, "we discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between our countries. The main attention was paid to possible new projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, purchases of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles."
Umerov emphasized: "We appreciate the contribution that Estonia has already made to strengthen our defense capabilities in the fight against the aggressor, as well as the openness of the Estonian side to new formats of cooperation."
Read also: Umerov discusses development
of Ukrainian defense industry wit
h Polish delegation
"I am sincerely grateful to Estonian people, government and personally Minister Pevkur for the military, political and diplomatic support of Ukraine," added the Ukrainian Defense Minister.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 6, Umerov discussed with the defense ministers of Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia new opportunities for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons.
MENAFN16092024000193011044ID1108679719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.