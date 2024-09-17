10 Lakh Youths Will Get Employment In Rajasthan, Claims CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state is working with commitment to the welfare of eight crore people of the state.

"The reflection of the public is seen in each of our works and this paves the way for the all-round development of every sector. On Tuesday, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of works worth more than Rs 10,000 crore is an important step in achieving the goal of developing Rajasthan," he said while announcing the release of assistance of Rs 50 crore to 86 municipalities.

Sharma was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of Mukhya Mantri Rozgar Utsav, PM Awwas Yojana, Grameen, Swachhta hi Sewa Abhiyan, Mukhya Mantri Aarogya Yojana and Maa Voucher Yojana.

He said that today the whole country is celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Modi's birthday, we should take inspiration from his visionary resolutions and extraordinary hard work and make a holistic effort to make India a developed country and Rajasthan a developed state by the year 2047.

A total of 8,032 personnel were given appointment letters.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is constantly making efforts to fulfil the dreams of the youth. In five years, a total of 10 lakh employment opportunities are being created, including 6 lakh in the private sector and 4 lakh in the government sector.

He said that our government has provided about 41000 appointments, out of which appointment letters have been provided to 8032 youth on Tuesday.

He said that during the time of the previous government, the youth were cheated in the recruitment examinations.

“We are taking strict action against those who did injustice. No matter how big a person is, he will not be spared.”

He said that the state government has identified 10 industrial areas, which will also create employment for the youth, adding that through the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit being organised from 9 to 11 December in Jaipur, new doors of employment in the private sector will also get opened for the youth.

He said that by making a State Skill Policy, 1.50 lakh youth will be trained in two years. The state government is also bringing Youth Policy-2024 for the all-round development of the youth.

The Chief Minister said that the Central and State Governments are making efforts to ensure that eligible beneficiaries get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural.

“We are working with determination to provide a grant amount to every family on time and complete the houses on time. Today, housing sanction letters are being given to 1 lakh 45 thousand beneficiaries and 31 thousand beneficiaries have entered their new homes.”

Sharma also launched the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya (Ma) Voucher Scheme. Through this scheme, pregnant women will be able to get free sonography done at 1,161 private registered sonography centres. The state government will spend more than Rs 10 crore per year on this scheme. The Chief Minister launched the Maa Yojana by giving vouchers to pregnant women.

He said that a free sonography facility will be available through Ma voucher

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired us to participate in social concerns. The Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaigns run by him are the main carriers of social concerns.

The Chief Minister said that after the year 2014, a wave of change has been seen in the country.“We have made progress on every dimension.”

During this, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Waste to Art' exhibition. Sharma was overwhelmed to see recycled plastic products and products made from cow dung.

He praised the work of self-help groups towards environmental protection. Along with this, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of public welfare schemes. He flagged off new hoppers, dumpers, JCBs, campers and tractor vehicles for cleaning work.

During this, the Chief Minister interacted with the newly appointed personnel and beneficiaries of the schemes connected through video conference from various districts.