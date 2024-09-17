Revolutionizing The Global Horse Racing Scene G Super Races Joins Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - FasterCapital is excited to announce the acceptance of G Super Races, a groundbreaking horse racing startup, into its LaunchUp program.



Co-Founded by Bhuti Mopai, G Super Races aims to revolutionize the global horse racing scene with its featuring two dynamic divisions, Pedigree A and Pedigree B. G Super Races is based in South Africa and is currently raising $2M.



Bashar Hamood, Managing Director of FasterCapital, commented, "G Super Races' focus on enhancing fan engagement, promoting equine welfare, and creating clear career pathways drives positive change. We are confident that our program will provide the necessary resources and guidance to help G Super Races succeed."



In response to the collaboration, Co-Founder Bhuti Mopai shared, "We are excited to leverage FasterCapital's team expertise in reviewing and raising capital to advance our mission of modernizing and invigorating the horse racing industry. Together, we aim to create a premier league that offers thrilling competition and sustainable opportunities for all stakeholders involved."



FasterCapital provides G Super Races access with a global network of mentors, investors, and resources to support their growth and success. With a shared commitment to innovation and impact, this collaboration promises to elevate the future of horse racing on a global scale.

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663

Url :-