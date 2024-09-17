Ronaldo Thanks Head Coach Luis Castro Following Al-Nassr Sacking

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) After just three games in the new season, Al-Nassr has sacked head coach Luis Castro after the team only secured one win.

“The Saudi Pro League has completed 3 matchdays, with Al Nassr securing just one win and two draws. Following this performance and their recent loss in the final against Al Hilal, the Al Nassr management has decided to part ways with head coach Luis Castro,” read the statement posted by the club.

“Al Nassr can announce that Head Coach Luis Castro has left the Club. Everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Luis and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 14 months, wishing them the best of luck for the future,” added the statement on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 and has scored 67 goals in 74 games for the Riyadh-based team. According to reports, Ronaldo's presence in the side adds pressure on the team to deliver and the Saudi side have sacked their head coach for failing to deliver measurable results with an in-form Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star took to social media to thank his boss with a photo alongside the caption, 'Obrigado por tudo, Mister. Thank you for everything.'

According to reports, Al Nassr are on the verge of hiring former AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli. The 58-year-old has so far spent his entire managerial career in Italy, where he managed the Rossoneri and led Milan to a long-awaited Scudetto title in the 2021-22 season.

A free agent since leaving Milan at the end of the 2023-24 season, Pioli is the leading candidate for the post and is expected to be the appointed successor to coach the side.