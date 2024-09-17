Exploding Hezbollah Pagers Wound Hundreds Across Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Hundreds of people were wounded when Hezbollah members' paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday, in what a source close to the movement said was an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

The explosions on Tuesday afternoon hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around the country, in the first such incident since the group began trading near-daily fire with Israeli entity.

Iran's ambassador to Beirut was wounded in a pager explosion Tuesday but his injuries were not critical, state reported.

"Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was injured in a pager explosion," state television said, adding that he was "conscious and in no danger".

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli entity had announced a broadening of the aims of the war on Gaza to include its fight against Hezbollah along the northern border with Lebanon.

Since October, the unabating exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah in Lebanon have forced tens of thousands of people on both sides to evacuate.

Not formally declared as a war, the exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah have killed hundreds of mostly fighters in Lebanon, and dozens on the Israeli side.

According to Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad, Tuesday's explosions wounded hundreds of people across the country.

A source close to Hezbollah said dozens of the group's members had been wounded in blasts in Beirut's southern suburbs and the south of the country, while another source said that the incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah had instructed its members to avoid mobile phones after the war on Gaza began and to rely instead on its own telecommunications system to prevent Israeli breaches.

On Monday, Israeli entity Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said "military action" was the "only way left to ensure the return of Israel's northern communities".

Hezbollah claimed a dozen attacks on Israeli positions on Monday and three more on Tuesday.

An Israeli strike on Tuesday killed three people in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, with Israeli entity saying they were Hezbollah members.

'Fundamental change'

Netanyahu later told Hochstein he was seeking a "fundamental change" in the security situation on Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said at the weekend that his group had "no intention of going to war", but that "there will be large losses on both sides" in the event of all-out conflict.

For now, it is unlikely Israeli entity's aggression with Hezbollah will end.

"Without a ceasefire in Gaza, there will be no agreement on the question of the border with Lebanon," said Michael Horowitz, of the Le Beck International security consultancy.

Israel's aim in expanding the war would be to "create a 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon", Horowitz added.

In a letter to the group's Yemeni allies, the Huthi rebels, Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar said: "We have prepared ourselves to fight a long war of attrition."

"Our combined efforts with you... will break this enemy and inflict defeat on it", Sinwar said.

Blinken in Egypt

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due back in the region this week to try to revive stalled ceasefire talks for the war on Gaza.

While months of mediated negotiations have failed to pin down a ceasefire, the United States said it was still pushing all sides to finalise an agreement.

To bridge the remaining gaps, Washington was working "expeditiously" on a new proposal, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Miller said Blinken would discuss during a visit to Egypt this week "ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security".

US officials have expressed increasing frustration with Israel as Netanyahu has publicly rejected US assessments that the deal is nearly complete and has insisted on an Israeli military presence on the Egypt-Gaza border.

Mounting pressure has failed to sway him to agree to a hostage release deal that has wide support from the Israeli public.

'Everything that was beautiful'

Israeli entity's military offensive has killed at least 41,252 people in Gaza, according to the Gazan health ministry.

On Tuesday, UN member states will debate a draft resolution demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian territories within 12 months.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but Israely entity has already denounced the new text as "disgraceful".

In Gaza, rescuers said several Israeli air strikes killed at least seven people overnight.

"This war has left nothing untouched and has killed everything in us, our mental and physical health, our social fabric, our future and our dreams," said Ola Halilo, a 32-year-old Gazan woman living in a makeshift displacement camp.

"It has separated us from our loved ones, destroyed everything that was beautiful in our lives."