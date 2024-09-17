Apple Releases Ios 18 Update To Iphone Devices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a highly anticipated software update, Apple has officially released 18 for devices and begun rolling it out in the Gulf region.

On September 16, the update started becoming available in Qatar, with users rushing to install the sizeable 3GB package.

Release times for iOS18 around the world.

For those who have already installed the update, here are some of the most noteworthy features, according to Apple wesbite:

Expanded Satellite Messaging

Users can now send satellite messages to friends and family, even in areas without cellular coverage, extending beyond the previous SOS functionality.

Enhanced Customization

The update offers highly customizable layouts and a revamped control center. Users can now fully personalize their home screen by tinting app icons to match wallpapers, adjusting icon size, and even placing apps freely around the screen.

Cross-Platform Messaging

Apple has introduced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services), enabling seamless messaging between iPhone and Android users with higher-resolution images and videos.

Advanced Calculator App

The native Calculator app now solves complex equations and generates graphs, rivaling dedicated scientific calculator apps.

Improved Camera Functionality

Users can pause video recording mid-capture, allowing for more creative and precise video content creation.

Intelligent Transcription

The Notes app and Phone app can now transcribe audio recordings and calls in real-time. Notes also gains new features like solving math problems and creating simple budgets.

Motion Sickness Reduction

A novel feature displays stabilizing dots on the screen to alleviate motion sickness when using the device in moving vehicles.

Enhanced Battery Performance

iOS 18 introduces an improved battery charging system and overall health management, with early users reporting longer battery life.

Powerful Gaming Center

The new Gaming Center allows for more computing power allocation, enabling smoother high-resolution gaming experiences.

Customizable Lock Screen

Users can now change the shortcuts on their lock screen, swapping out the default flashlight and camera for other apps like Calculator or Shazam.

Improved Photos Organization

The Photos app now features automatically generated groups like Trips and People & Pets, offering new ways to explore photo collections.

Enhanced Privacy Features

iOS 18 allows users to lock specific apps or hide them in a protected folder, requiring Face ID, Touch ID, or a passphrase to access.

Some snapchat feature comparisons between newly released iOS18 and previous iOS17.

More advanced features are unveiled day after day as Apple continues to work for the betterment of its widely admired user experience.

Looking ahead

While iOS 18 brings significant improvements, Apple has indicated that more advanced AI features are not expected until 2025.

This suggests that future updates may bring even more substantial changes to the iOS ecosystem.

iPhone 15 series discontinuation

In related news, Apple has previously announced the discontinuation of its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max series, in addition to Iphone 13 series.

This move likely paves the way for newer models that will take full advantage of iOS 18's capabilities.

As users in Qatar and the surrounding region begin to explore iOS 18, the tech community eagerly anticipates how these new features will shape the mobile landscape in the coming months.