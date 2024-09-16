Altitude Water Partners With Wisconsin Battery Company To Solve Potable Water Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lauderdale Lakes, Fl (September 16th, 2024)– Altitude Water, an in-demand and constantly expanding business, has announced an official partnership with sustainable batteries Wisconsin Battery Company. Altitude is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce pure water anytime, anywhere.



Wisconsin Battery Company (also known as WinBat) is a business revolutionizing the storage through research, development, and manufacturing of more sustainable battery technology. Aware of growing concerns regarding harmful battery materials and disposal, WinBat aims to create renewable solutions such as rechargeable zinc-air and hemp-derived carbon batteries. In addition to collaborating with Altitude Water, Wisconsin Battery will be connecting with fellow water sustainability business Twice the Ice.



Altitude Water will be working with Wisconsin Battery in order to develop innovative solutions to issues of potable water, refrigeration, disease reduction, and improving quality of life. The collaboration with already-powerful Atmospheric Water Generators and Disaster Relief Trailer.



President and CEO of Wisconsin Battery, Jeff Greene, added, "Altitude Water has made incredible strides in the world of water technology and creating a better future for communities across the world. Szur and I have known each other for over a decade, and seeing his product's growth has been wonderful. Our team at Wisconsin Battery is over the moon about our upcoming work together with Altitude and Twice the Ice- we know amazing things are on the horizon!"



"We are incredibly excited to work alongside Wisconsin Battery Company. At Altitude Water, we value sustainability, clean energy, and innovation. Wisconsin Battery believes in the same ideals, and together we will work towards an even brighter future," said Altitude Water Chief Operations Officer Jeff Szur. "I always say that teamwork makes the dream work, and this is a beautiful example of such."



About Altitude Water



Altitude Water, located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. The company's Chief Operations Officer is Jeff Szur. Since 2008, Szur has focused his career on improving Atmospheric Water Generator technology, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the US market. Altitude Water's innovative approach has made significant impacts across the globe, from creating a disaster relief trailer for use during hurricanes, disasters, contamination and communities lacking resources for pure clean water. Recently, Szur has returned from Colombia and Costa Rica, where he assisted local communities with their water issues and expanded his company's network of approximately 60 countries.



About Wisconsin Battery



Wisconsin Battery is a forward-thinking business focused on revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative battery technology. WinBat's team conducts constant research, development, and manufacturing on renewable energy storage alternatives, and is bringing AI, Hemp Carbon, Zinc Air Rechargeable Batteries, and Automation to the industry. WinBat's Hemp Carbon/Lithium Battery will use less lithium and last up to 300% longer in charge and 800% longer in life.

