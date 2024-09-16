Two Rare, Circa 1900-1901 Furniture Pieces By Charles Rholfs Combine For $86,100 In Neue Auctions' September 7Th Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

18th century French Louis XV Chinese commode with a veined marble top over a bombe case, decorated in lacquer with a multi-story pagoda in a river landscape ($17,220).

Rare and valuable canopy bed by Charles Rohlfs (American, 1853-1936), crafted circa 1900-1901 and exhibited at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. ($46,125).

This French terracotta bust-length portrait of a young girl, 21 inches tall, was one of the true sleepers of the auction. It had a pre-sale estimate of just $500-$800, but sold for $19,680.

There were two ceramics by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) for Madoura. One was this baluster form vase titled Décor Pastel (1953), numbered“22/200” ($10,455).

Circa 1980s closed form Anagma fired stoneware by Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011), yellow and ochre glaze flowing down over a warm brown glaze, 7 1⁄4 inches tall ($10,455).

- Cynthia MaciejewskiBEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A carved oak canopy bed and dresser by Charles Rohlfs combined for $86,100, an 18th or 19th century French terracotta bust of a young lady finished at $19,680, and an 18th century French Louis XV Chinese lacquer mounted ebonized commode brought $17,220 in an online-only Fine Art, Antiques & Jewelry auction held September 7th by Neue Auctions.The bed and dresser by Charles Rohlfs (American, 1853-1936) were exhibited at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. The bed with steps had the carved maker's“sign-of-the-saw” cypher, dated 1901. It sold for $46,125. The accompanying fumed oak, matte finish, three-drawer dresser with mirror had a high estimate of $12,000 but bidders pushed that to $39,975.The unassuming French terracotta bust-length portrait of a young girl, 21 inches tall, was one of the true sleepers of the auction. It had a pre-sale estimate of just $500-$800, which bidders ignored. Just as surprising was the 18th century French Louis XV Chinese lacquer mounted commode, with a high estimate of $5,000. The final selling price was more than three times that.“The sale was an interesting mix of dealers, collectors and big-name galleries from all over the world,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions.“We had 1,160 bidders on auction day. That included both online platforms, plus absentee and phone bids. The total gross, including the buyer's premium, was $470,598, but several after-auction sales allowed us to reach $500,000.”With that sale behind them, Neue Auctions will now turn its attention to three more online-only sales that will finish off the year. These will include the sale of property from a gentleman on Friday, October 18th; the sale of a lifetime collection curated by time and taste on Friday, November 22nd; and an American & European Fine Art & Antiques auction on Friday, Dec. 13.Following are additional highlights from the September 7th auction, in which 347 lots came up for bid. Online bidding was provided by LiveAuctioners and Invaluable. All prices quoted include a 23 percent buyer's premium.There were two ceramics by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) for Madoura in the sale. One was a baluster form vase with two loop form handles, titled Décor Pastel (1953), earthenware with pastel decoration, numbered“22/200” ($10,455). The other was an ovoid form ewer with pinched mouth and loop form handle, titled Yan Barbu (1963), in earthenware with painted black glaze decoration, numbered“179/300” ($6,765). Both pieces stood 12 1⁄4 inches tall.There were five ceramics by Hawaiian-born American artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011) in the auction. These include a circa 1980s closed form Anagma fired stoneware creation, yellow and ochre glaze flowing down over a warm brown glaze, 7 1⁄4 inches tall ($10,455); and a circa 1960s small closed form porcelain piece with a semi-gloss glazed in cream, pink and blue, 3 3⁄4 inches tall ($4,920). Both were monogram initial signed and sold within estimate.The jewelry category featured some tantalizing offerings, to include the following:.A circa 1970s 18k gold retro link bracelet with hollow cast plaques, linked together with beaded hinges weighing 75 grams of 18k gold, 7 1⁄2 inches in length ($4,428)..An antique black opal and tested 18k+ yellow gold cast pin/pendant with opposing griffons, holding a large opal cabochon surmounted by a bezel set ruby ($4,182)..An Etruscan style beaded necklace, marked 18k, having hollow gold beads with applied wire work, strung on a linked chain, 18 1⁄2 inches long, 54 grams ($2,829).Original artwork was a category that attracted bidders like a magnet. Here are a few top lots:.An oil on canvas laid on artist's board painting by Henry Martin Gasser (American, 1909-1981), titled Village in Snow, unsigned, 28 inches by 22 inches ($7,380)..A tempera on cardboard By Emilio Baz Viaud (Mexican, 1918-1991), titled Quinces (1956), titled, signed (“Baz”) and dated lower right, housed in a frame ($5,412)..A collage on paper sketch for Marilyn Was Here by Richard Lindner (American, 1901-1978), for a similarly titled oil on canvas painting of the same year (1967) ($4,305).Bronzes featured a sculpture by Dan Namingha (Hopi-Tewa, b. 1950), titled Kwahu (2001), 33 inches by 56 inches by 14 inches, signed and dated, and numbered“3/10” ($5,289); and a bronze on a rotating granite base by Fletcher Benton (American, 1931-2019), titled Folded Circle Ring Zig Zag (1994), 19 inches by 15 inches by 15 inches, artist signed, titled and dated ($3,690).Dinnerware and glassware showcased a beautiful and timeless set of crystal Messena stemware by Baccarat, 44 pieces total, including Claret and Bordeaux stems, Champagne coupes and water glasses ($4,305); and an 18th century Chinese Export armorial part dinner service decorated in green glaze with floral sprigs, fruits, butterflies, birds and insects accented with gilding ($3,198).Two noteworthy lots because they were so visually arresting were the stonecut on handmade paper by Kenojuak Ashevak (Inuit, Cape Dorset, Kinngait, 1927-2013), titled Dream (1963) ($4,305); and the ink and wash on Japanese paper four-panel floor screen by Joel Stewart (American, b. 1959), titled Mountain in Snow (1995) ($2,829). Both were signed and dated.The October 18th Property of a Gentleman sale will include jewelry by Cartier, Bvlgari and Tiffany; watches by Cartier, Breitling, Rolex and Muller; Hermes bags, jewelry and accessories, many with their original iconic orange boxes; Birkin bags; and eclectic and colorful artwork.The November 22nd A Lifetime Collection Curated by Time and Taste auction will feature items from a Shaker Heights home; designer pieces by Donghia, Baker and Maison Jansen, many covered in Scalamandre silk damask; and Giovanni Piranesi etchings, many of them first states.The December 13th American & European Fine Art & Antiques auction will contain beautiful jewelry, artwork, furnishings, carpets and more – something for everyone, just in time for the holidays. Consignments are still being accepted for this auction. Call or email for more details.To learn more about Neue Auctions and their upcoming auctions, visit . Updates are posted frequently. 