NAREB Will Salute Winners Of The Top 100 Blacks In Real Estate Awards At Building Black Wealth Tour Events

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced that its future Building Black Wealth tour events will include saluting regional winners of its Top 100 Blacks in Real Estate awards. The award-winning real estate professionals collectively produced $4.7 billion in transactions in 2023.
“We are proud of Black real estate professionals and their accomplishments,” said NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose.“We will honor them at our Building Black Wealth events nationwide. They will receive the recognition they deserve in their local communities. We want communities to recognize Black real estate professionals' contributions to their communities.”
As the premier network of Black real estate professionals, NAREB plays a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating the success of Blacks in the real estate industry. This is one of the most important activities we undertake as an association,” said Dr. Rose, noting that NAREB members are known as Realtists.“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Top 100 awardees.”
NAREB recognizes the outstanding Black real estate professionals who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers were individual brokers/agents, residential brokerages, teams, commercial brokerages, and loan officers who collectively executed transactions exceeding $4.7 billion in value throughout 2023. Previously, NAREB announced Andreda Randelson, with The Vine Realty Group in Mobile, AL, as the Realtist Community Impact Award winner, a special recognition for those who have made significant contributions to their local communities. The Top 100 winners who are Realtists (members of NAREB) will be honored at the organization's Building Black Wealth Tour Events.
"Our awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country,” said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB's executive director.“We are proud of the honorees. Their dedication and commitment are helping to increase Black homeownership and help consumers build wealth. Their work inspires others in the industry.”
The award winners are:
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1 Gill- LIV Sotheby's International Realty
2 Vidal- Town and Country Realty
3 Perkins- Garnet Group
4 Corriolan-eXp Realty
5 Martin- Corcoran
6 Slater- Keller Williams Heritage
7 Beraud- Brooks and Davis Real Estate
8“LR” Graham- Lifestyle International Realty
9 Wright- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
10 Patterson- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
11 Mitchell Grissett- Coldwell Banker Caine
12 Johnson- Keller Williams
13̉ Hutton- Keller Williams Realty Professionals
14 Abrams Davis- RE/MAX Preferred Group
15 Hill- MVP Real Estate & Investments LLC
16 French- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
17 Alexander- Coldwell Banker Realty
18 Graves- REMAX Preferred Group
19 Nelson- Corcoran Group
20 Hamilton- Hamilton Realty Advisors
21 Andrews- Realty ONE Group Next Generation
22 Gordon- Coldwell Banker Realty
23 Tate- Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
24 Bell- KAIZEN Realty LLC
25 Taylor- Coldwell Banker Realty La Grange
26 Sanders- 303 Realty Group Inc
27 Richardson- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
28 Walker- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
29 Wells- ERA Legacy Living
30 HOLLINS- Coldwell Banker Realty
31 Cobb- Cobb Realty & Investment Company
32 Willis- Coldwell Banker Realty
33 Mills- TMills Realty Group
34 Forestal- Coldwell Banker Realty
35 Angel Tyler- eXp Realty
36 Bennett- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
37 Furrowh- Coldwell Banker Realty
38 Nixon- Norman & Associates
39 Biggs- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
40 Dodson-Crawford- Compass RE
41 Goodwin- Coldwell Banker Realty
42 Hickman- EXP Realty, LLC
43 Jones- ERA Legacy Living
44 Williams- Keller Williams Vestavia
45 Tucker Smith- Dream Home Realtors/ReGroup Sales and Development
46 Carter- FCRE Properties, Inc
47 Cossey- Coldwell Banker Realty
48 Edwards- Assured Real Estate Services
49 Smith- The Agency HAUS
50 Kelly- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
51 Andrews- T. Mills Realty Group
52 Mitchell- Hodges and Fooshee
53 Harris- Coldwell Banker Realty
54 Abreu0 Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
55 Dent- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
56 Wyatt- Keller Williams Empire Estates
57 McBee- Meritage Homes
58 Thomas- BEST Real Estate Company
59 Clark Love- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
60 Lambert- Keller Williams Realty Professionals
TOP COMMERCIAL
1 Womack- Womak Development and Investment Realtors
2 Riles- Kevin Riles Commercial
3 Daise- Stony Brook & Lennox Realty Advisors
4 Winsey- TWG COMMERCIAL ADVISORS
5 Meriman Jr. – NAI Miami- Fort Lauderdale
6 Lofinmakin- Fairdale Realty
7 Johnson- Rose- George E. Johnson Development, Inc.
TOP BROKERAGE
1 & Kymber Menkiti- Keller Williams Capital Properties
2 & Jemila Winsey- ERA LEGACY LIVING & TWG COMMERCIAL ADVISORS
3 Norman- Norluxe Realty LLC fka Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions LLC
4 Williams- Elite Realty Partners
5 Goudeau & Nicole Handy- Braden Real Estate Group
6 Lofinmakin-Fairdale Realty
7 Stanley- The Agency! HAUS
8 G. Davis & Larry W. Brooks- Brooks and Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC
9 Blue- Nexthome Luxury Premier
10 Garrett- CENTURY 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group
TOP TEAMS
1 Hibbert- Smith- EXP Realty
2 Marie Gleaton- EXP REALTY LLC
3 Lofinmakin- Fairdale Realty
4 Brown- Elite Realty Partners Inc
5 Curry- Berkshire Hathaway HS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS
6 Adigun- Century 21 Dawn Gold Realty
7 Martin- Grande Style Homes
8 Murray- HUNT Real Estate, ERA
9 Shelton- Braden Real Estate Group
