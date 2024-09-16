Chemours Achieves Better Climate Challenge Emissions Reduction Goal

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, the U.S. Department of (DOE) recognized Chemours for achieving its emissions reduction goal as a partner in the Better Climate Challenge. Chemours has reduced scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse (GHG) emissions by 58% through decarbonization efforts across its U.S. sites and offices.

“We are immensely proud to have exceeded the GHG emission goal set under the Better Climate Challenge and to have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy for these efforts. Our exceptional teams have dedicated considerable time and effort to surpassing this goal ahead of schedule, and we thank them for their hard work,” said Dr. Amber Wellman, Chemours' Chief Sustainability Officer.“At Chemours, sustainability is core to everything we do-from our sustainable product offerings to our commitment to responsibly produce essential chemistries. Achieving the Better Climate Challenge goal motivates us to continue pushing forward in achieving our corporate sustainability goals.”

As a partner in DOE's Better Climate Challenge and Better Plants Challenge, Chemours is driving GHG emissions and energy intensity reductions at its U.S. sites, which align with and support the company's global 2030 Sustainability Goals .

“Congratulations to our 2024 Better Climate Challenge Goal Achievers for reaching their ambitious portfolio-wide goals and sharing their successful solutions with the market,” said DOE Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Jeff Marootian.“These industry leaders are demonstrating that decarbonization is not only possible – it's happening now and it's good business. We invite organizations to take up the charge and join us to build the clean energy economy of the future.”

The Better Climate Challenge and The Better Plants Challenge are two components of the Better Buildings Initiative , through which DOE partners with hundreds of public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving energy and money while reducing emissions and strengthening the economy.

To date, Better Buildings partners have saved nearly $22 billion in energy costs, resulting in more than 220 million metric tons of avoided greenhouse gas emissions. Chemours is one of the market leaders partnering with DOE to set portfolio-wide emissions reduction goals and share their strategies with others.

Forward-looking statements and other information.