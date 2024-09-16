Blue Water Development Unites For Cancer Awareness With Blue Turns Pink Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Sets Goal to Raise $60,000 for AGH Foundation supporting Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center, The Magic Yarn Project, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development proudly announces the launch of its second annual "Blue Turns Pink" campaign in recognition of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, the outdoor hospitality company has set an ambitious goal to raise $60,000 across all properties, with proceeds benefiting the Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) Foundation supporting the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center, The Magic Yarn Project, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Beginning September 27th, Blue Water properties will come together in support of cancer patients, survivors, and their families through these "Blue Turns Pink" initiatives. The campaign is designed not only to raise funds for ongoing research and care but also to heighten awareness through a series of impactful activities:



Pink Merchandise: Guests at Blue Water campgrounds can purchase pink t-shirts and other limited-edition merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting breast cancer research and supporting organizations.

Camping Away Cancer: At select Blue Water properties, General Managers will be camping out for a night to raise money for cancer research! Guests can donate to upgrade the managers' camping experience via sleeping bags or an air mattress, with the funds going directly to the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center.

Blue Wears Pink Day: Every Friday, starting September 27th, Blue Water team members across each of their properties will wear pink and capture the spirit of the day by sharing photos on social media. This visual show of support will spread a powerful message of hope and continue to raise awareness.

Fundraising Initiatives: Properties will host pink-themed 5K runs, bake sales, and other interactive events, with all proceeds supporting the campaign. Additionally, Blue Water's booking websites will feature a dedicated donation option, allowing guests to contribute to the cause regardless of their travel date. Community Engagement: Blue Water encourages guests and team members to share their stories and messages of support on social media using the hashtag #BlueTurnsPink, helping to educate and inspire their online community.

"As a company, we understand that cancer affects everyone-our guests, employees, vendors, and their families," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development. "Supporting causes like breast cancer awareness is not just a campaign; it's a reflection of our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those connected to Blue Water. By coming together, we aim to bring hope, support, and critical resources to those who need it most."

The AGH Foundation supports the Atlantic General Hospital in providing top-tier healthcare services to the local community, including breast cancer screenings and treatment. The Magic Yarn Project creates soft, handmade yarn wigs for children battling cancer, bringing joy and comfort during their fight. The Breast Cancer Research Center is dedicated to funding innovative research that aims to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected by breast cancer. The Burbage Regional Care Center provides the most advanced treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer.

To learn more about the "Blue Turns Pink" campaign and how you can contribute, please visit: .



About Blue Water Development:



Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, marinas, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions across the U.S. including Colorado, Utah, Louisiana, and Texas, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC . LinkedIn:

Tim Wright

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water

