New Directions Mental Health Supports The Local Community With New Mental Health Clinic In Fox Chapel, PA

- Dee Strickland, Clinic Director FOX CHAPEL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Directions Mental Health is thrilled to announce the addition of a new clinic location in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, which opened its doors to the local community today. The clinic has been offering telehealth appointments to the local community through the summer while preparing the final touches on the state-of-the art new clinic. The new facility will provide a comprehensive range of mental health services and cutting-edge treatments. Staffed by a team of highly experienced and educated professionals, New Directions is committed to delivering accessible, exceptional care to all.This will be the newest New Directions Mental Health clinic, joining ten other clinics located throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania clinic. With expanding its reach across the Pittsburgh area, New Directions Mental Health strives to meet the healthcare needs of the community, offering personalized mental health services, such as therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team is comprised of licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and a supportive clinic staff, all ready to serve children, adolescents, and adults. New Directions Mental Health looks forward to serving the residents of Fox Chapel and fostering a healthier future for the community.Mental health data from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, highlights a growing concern. According to a 2023 report by KFF , 32.8% of individuals reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. Additionally, KFF noted, "In 2021, 4.8% of adults and 12.7% of adolescents (ages 12-17) in the U.S. reported serious thoughts of suicide in the past year." Furthermore, The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania reported in 2022 that 56% of adults with mental illness did not receive treatment. These statistics underscore the significant mental health challenges faced by Pittsburgh communities. New Directions Mental Health is committed to addressing these issues by providing affordable and accessible care.New Directions Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. New Directions Mental Health formed as a partnership between several long-standing mental health clinics that have been providing care to southwestern Pennsylvania for 45 years. New Directions is proud to be the leader in interventional psychiatry services in the Pittsburgh metro area., offering life-changing services like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and SPRAVATO®.To learn more about New Directions Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, SPRAVATO® treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients you can reach our teams by phone at (724) 300 - 8074 or online at .About New Directions Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkNew Directions Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the New Directions Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, its family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

