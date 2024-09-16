Anti-Jamming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-jamming market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.51 billion in 2023 to $4.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to geopolitical tensions and security threats, commercialization of anti-jamming solutions, research and development investments, regulatory mandates and standards, increased incidents of GNSS spoofing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Jamming Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-jamming market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing frequency and sophistication of jamming threats, continued dependence on GNSS technologies, growth in unmanned systems and autonomous vehicles, global navigation system upgrades, cybersecurity concerns and hybrid threats, geopolitical tensions and national security concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Anti-Jamming Market

Increasing allotment of higher military & defense budgets by most governments are the significant factor driving the growth of the anti-jamming market. The governments of different countries are allotting more money to the military and defense to enhance the nation's security and establish technically advanced military bases with innovative machinery and defense systems. This higher allocation of defense budgets is expected to boost demand for anti-jamming products, as it is one of the significant ways to enhance the nation's security in sensitive environments.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Anti-Jamming Market Share?

Key players in the anti-jamming market include BAE Systems plc, Cobham Ltd., Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, InfiniDome Ltd., RTX Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NovAtel Inc., Mayflower Communications, Furuno Electric Company, Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Company, U Blox Holding AG, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Orolia SAS, Forsberg Services Ltd, TUALCOM ELECTRONICS INC., Septentrio NV, Hexagon AB, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd,, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Safran Electronics & Defense Services India Private Limited, Telephonics Corporation, Trimble Inc., UrsaNav Inc., STMicroelectronics N. V., New Relic, Inc., Radware Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Anti-Jamming Market Growth?

Major companies operating in anti-jamming market focusing on strategic investments. The strategic investment provides the investing company with resources at a reasonable cost.

How Is The Global Anti-Jamming Market Segmented?

1) By Receiver Type: Military and Government Grade, Commercial Transportation Grade

2) By Technique: Nulling Technique, Beam Steering Technique, Civilian Technique

3) By Application: Flight Control, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Position, Navigation, & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Anti-Jamming Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anti-jamming market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-jamming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anti-Jamming Market Definition

Anti-jamming refers to a device or system used to prevent jamming in communications or electronic devices to protect vulnerable positions in modern infrastructure systems, such as battlefield systems, by ensuring continuous operation of GPS systems in high-frequency jamming areas to reduce wireless traffic.

Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-jamming market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-jamming market size, anti-jamming market drivers and trends, anti-jamming market major players, anti-jamming competitors' revenues, anti-jamming market positioning, and anti-jamming market growth across geographies. The anti-jamming market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

