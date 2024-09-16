Motel 6 Launches Contest To Help Aspiring Musicians Go On Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Budget-friendly hotel brand offers up-and-coming artists the chance to win a cash prize and free room stays to help take their to their fans

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motel 6 , the leading lodging brand and Official Sponsor of Opening ActsTM, today announced a songwriting contest that will help give one aspiring superstar the chance to take their music on the road.

"We recognize that touring is an important step for up-and-coming musical artists, yet it can be extremely costly to be on the road for an extended period of time," said Julie Arrowsmith, president and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "After a night of performing, Motel 6 offers a comfortable, welcoming place for bands to rest and recharge at an affordable rate that won't break the tour budget. We are happy to help pave the way for musicians to build the career of their dreams."



Motel 6 Songwriting Contest

This fall, singers and bands are invited to create a song about or inspired by Motel 6. Songs will be judged on criteria such as originality and storytelling. The top six songs will be selected by Motel 6, and the grand prize winner will be chosen by public vote.

The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $6,000 and 20 room nights at Motel 6 locations of their choice to help kickstart their next tour. The five runners-up will also receive six room nights each to support their own road trips. Musicians can enter for a chance to win at now through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. (PDT).

Support for Musicians and Their Fans

For most musicians, staying on budget while on the road is a must. Emerging artists, their crews and fans can join the free My6 program, which offers a minimum of 6% off stays and an expedited booking process, plus access to hundreds of discounts with music, food and entertainment brands.

With nearly 1,500 locations conveniently located across the U.S. and Canada, including along major interstates, a Motel 6 or Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel is always near the next tour stop, ready to offer a clean and comfortable room at a great rate to artists, crews and their fans. To book a stay, visit .

About Motel 6

Motel 6, an iconic brand synonymous with affordable lodging, has franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Pets always stay free at Motel 6. The 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report ranked Motel 6 in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit . For franchise information, please visit .



About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of iconic brands has been synonymous with quality and great travel value for over 60 years. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunity for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas, based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit

.



