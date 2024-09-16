New Global Poll Reveals Student Perceptions On AI And Climate Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Baccalaureate Organization

Poll finds students pessimistic about climate change and optimistic about AI and their futures

- Olli-Pekka HeinonenWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest findings from a survey carried out for the International Baccalaureate (IB) by Public First revealed that young people in IB are positive about their own future but pessimistic about the future of the planet.The poll, conducted between 17 November and 18 December 2023, was developed and analyzed by Public First, a public policy research agency. Distributed by teachers, the poll collected more than 10,000 responses from students aged 13-18 across the globe who attend a school that offers IB. One third were state-funded schools (37%), nearly half were tuition-based (46%), 17% were unsure.The results reveal key takeaways for its two major themes: climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI).Students in North America and South America were also more likely than those in Europe to be concerned about climate change, yet students in other parts of the world were equally likely as students in Europe to be concerned about climate change.Among the findings, 72% of young people in IB schools are positive about their own future, and the future of their community, but 51% are pessimistic, fearing humans will not be able to avert the worst effects of climate change. Young people with the highest understanding of climate change were most likely to be very worried about it.Young women were more concerned about climate change than young men by 7%, but across the board young people are pessimistic about human willingness to curb the impact of climate. Pessimism for the future of climate change was generally higher in more affluent countries. Across the globe, 70% of young people are confident that their voices are not sufficiently heard in the climate change debate.When it comes to AI, 82% of young people know what AI is and think that they could explain it while 77% of young people have used an AI chatbot. Those who have used AI chatbots before are the most likely to feel positive. Young people were confident that the use of AI in their education is both inevitable, and a good thing.“This research highlights the pivotal moment we find ourselves today. Students are eager to embrace AI as a powerful ally in education and innovation, demonstrating hope and optimism for their own futures. Simultaneously, their deep concerns about climate change reflect a clear and resounding demand for action. Young people are keenly aware of the complexities, yet also eager to meet the challenge and contribute toward solutions. It's our duty to amplify their voices and support them as they navigate these obstacles, empowering them to help shape a sustainable, inclusive future for all,” said IB Director General Olli-Pekka Heinonen.The full report and analysis are available by clicking here .###About Public FirstPublic First is a public policy research agency. We help organisations understand the complexities of the changing public policy environment with specialisms in education, technology, and the environment. We also help organisations speak to public audiences on policy issues – and we are members of the British Polling Council.About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,800 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit .

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.