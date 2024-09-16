Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tobacco Alternative Gums Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tobacco alternative gums market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of health risks, government regulations, smoking cessation initiatives, advancements in gum technology, a rising smoking cessation market, and consumer demand for alternatives.

The tobacco alternative gums market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing health awareness, innovation in formulations, a growing market for smoking cessation products, shifts in consumer preferences, and the and the regulatory environment.

The growing awareness of smoking dangers is expected to propel the growth of the tobacco alternative gums market going forward. Smoking dangers refer to the harmful health effects caused by inhaling tobacco smoke. The increased public health campaigns, extensive scientific research, and stringent policy changes are key factors contributing to the heightened awareness of smoking dangers. These efforts collectively help educate the public and drive down smoking rates. Tobacco alternative gums help mitigate smoking dangers by providing a nicotine-free substitute that reduces cravings and withdrawal symptoms while avoiding the harmful effects of tobacco smoke.

Key players in the tobacco alternative gums market include CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Co., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Philip Morris International Inc, Rite Aid Corporation, Meijer Inc, Reynolds American Incorporated, Perrigo Company plc, Perfetti Van Melle, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Inc, Cambrex Corporation, Fertin Pharma A/S.

Major companies operating in the tobacco alternative gums market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to enhance their product innovations and market reach. A strategic partnership typically refers to a collaborative relationship between two or more organizations combining their resources, expertise, and efforts to achieve common goals or objectives.

1) By Type: 2 Mg, 4 Mg, Other Types

2) By Deployment: Nicotine Gums, Herbal Gums, Other Deployments

3) By Application: Pharmacies And Chemist Outlets, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers

North America was the largest region in the tobacco alternative gums market in 2023. The regions covered in the tobacco alternative gums market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Tobacco alternative gums are chewing gums formulated to provide a substitute for traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. These gums typically contain nicotine or other active ingredients that can help reduce the urge to smoke or chew tobacco. The primary aim is to support smoking cessation efforts or to provide a less harmful alternative to tobacco use.

