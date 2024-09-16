Lonestar Tracking Acquires Nova Labs' Iot Platform 1663 To Expand Real-World Use Cases For Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LoneStar Tracking will continue to serve existing customers, including large enterprises, agencies, and Helium community members.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LoneStar Tracking , a leader in intelligent tracking solutions, announced today that it has acquired Nova Labs ' 1663, the partner of choice for customized IoT solutions built on the world's largest decentralized wireless network, the Helium Network.This strategic comes after a strong year of growth for both Lonestar and 1663, including 1663 growing its ecosystem to more than 80 partners in asset tracking, cold chain monitoring and smart agriculture. As Lonestar expands its market presence and customer coverage for industrial IoT use-cases, its industry expertise in large enterprise and industrial IoT make it the ideal solutions provider to continue progressing 1663.“We are always in pursuit of technological innovations that ensure best in class industrial asset tracking for our clients,” said Thomas Remmert, CTO and Co-founder of LoneStar Tracking.“Our acquisition of 1663 presents a unique opportunity to enhance and expand IoT use cases for our current customers and future partners. By leveraging 1663's technology and the cutting-edge, blockchain-enabled Helium Network, we are poised to deliver even more robust solutions across industries, driving greater value and innovation for enterprises and agencies.”“We set out to build the largest IoT network, one capable of supporting global businesses with features like cold chain monitoring, flood and fire detection. We're excited to pass the torch to the LoneStar team as they specialize in industrial and mission-critical IoT applications to carry the Helium IoT mission forward,” said Amir Haleem, CEO of Nova Labs.“This transition not only marks a significant milestone in our decentralization journey but also allows us to focus on the continued growth of Helium Mobile. We look forward to expanding our wireless services and empowering communities to create and own their network infrastructure, while LoneStar builds upon the strong foundation we've established to drive innovation in IoT solutions.”“PG&E and 1663 have explored using the power of IOT networks to improve early detection and communication of wildfire ignitions in remote areas of California. We are looking forward to continuing collaborating on this important work with LoneStar. As wildfire risk spreads across the west coast of North America, cost effective breakthroughs in wildfire detection are needed to keep our communities safe,” states Andrew Abranches, PG&E's Sr. Director for Wildfire Preparedness and Operations.LoneStar Tracking's expertise and commitment to the Helium Network made them the ideal steward to take 1663 to the next level and continue driving usage and building new projects on the Helium Network.About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking specializes in providing cutting-edge GPS tracking solutions designed to offer seamless, reliable, and accurate location tracking for various needs. Based in the heart of technological innovation, our company is dedicated to enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of your assets, whether they're vehicles, valuable equipment, or loved ones. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, LoneStar Tracking empowers you to stay connected and in control, no matter where you are. For more information, please visit / .About Nova LabsNova Labs is a pioneer in decentralized wireless communications and the founding team behind the open-source Helium Network. Nova Labs creates technologies and services that shape the future of connectivity, using innovative approaches based on people-built networks. To learn more about Nova Labs, visit .

