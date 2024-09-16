(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORE FAITH, MORE LOVE, MORE HOPE -- CHRISTMAS AS ITS MEANT TO BE!

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, the leader in high-quality faith and family productions, announced premiere dates for its 4th annual GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS franchise.

Great American Christmas 2024 represents the highest-quality and most faith and family Christmas content of any company, a true destination for viewers who love the genre. Great American Media has built one of the most robust Original Christmas content libraries in all of entertainment.

Photo Credit: Sight & Sound Films Great American Media announced premiere dates for the company's highly anticipated franchise, GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024, including the Special Commercial Free TV Event, I HEARD THE BELLS starring Stephen Atherholt, Thanksgiving Night, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Great American Christmas offers more faith and family original movies than any other media company, Christmas content only seen on Great American Family and its streaming platform, Pure Flix.

Gather with loved ones to embrace the faith, hope, love, and joy of the season as Great American Christmas brings the true spirit of the holiday into homes across the country beginning October 17 on Pure Flix and October 19 on Great American Family .

"Christmas is a time to reflect on what matters most," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "As a brand, Great American differentiates its Christmas offering by remembering the nostalgia of the Christmas classics and why we love them. The timelessness of stories that affirm our faith, the love and joy of being present with family and all those we love, and the hope that the season transcends us all into our best selves. These values are the heart of Great American Christmas, Christmas as its meant to be," Abbott concluded.

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY PRESENTS GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024:

CHRISTMAS IN SCOTLAND ,

starring Jill Winternitz and Dominic Watters. A New York installation designer helps a small Scottish community create a dazzling light display to win "Best Christmas Village" festival.

The designer is forced to work with a wealthy heir who doesn't like Christmas, though feelings may change if the pair succeeds in creating joy for the community. World Premiere Original, Saturday, October 19, (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS CASTLE PROPOSAL ,

starring Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke. Olivia, a commoner, travels with Prince Alexander to his family's magical palace, Torovia so their families can spend a first Christmas together.

The couple's plans for a enchanted Christmas are threatened by comedic mishaps caused by cultural differences between the families. World Premiere Original, Sunday, October 20, (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS , starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell. A dedicated preservationist battles a developer's ambitions to tear down a historic Post Office with ties to her family. The choice of old versus new threatens to divide the small town unless there is a solution for the greater good of all concerned. World Premiere Original, Saturday, October 26, (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

THE FABRIC OF CHRISTMAS , starring Ferelith Young and Harmon Walsh. Firefighter Liam and quilting teacher, Amy, come together to make the perfect quilt for Liam's sister's Christmas wedding. Two headstrong people discover the importance of putting personal differences aside to create what is most important at Christmas. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 2,

(8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A ROYAL CHRISTMAS BALLET , starring Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard. A retired ballerina is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season's performance of "The Nutcracker" and finds herself center stage in an unexpected Christmas romance. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 9 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS LESS TRAVELED , starring Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson. A local business owner finds an audio cassette in the player of her recently departed dad's classic red truck. The message instructs Desi to go on a holiday road trip down memory lane where she meets a man who needs her help and who offers help in return. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 16 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A LITTLE WOMEN'S CHRISTMAS , starring Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jesse Hutch, and the great, Gladys Knight. A modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 23 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

SLEIGH BELLS AND SUGARPLUMS , starring Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch. A historian seeks inspiration for her next project in her family's hometown of Aurora, which is famous for experiencing the Northern Lights. While there, she bonds with a local tour guide who shows her the town's Christmas traditions and witnesses a harbinger of miracles to come. World Premiere Original, Sunday, November 24 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS MOVIE EVENT TO TREASURE! THANKSGIVING NIGHT, ONE NIGHT ONLY, COMMERCIAL-FREE, SPECIAL EVENT:

I HEARD THE BELLS , starring Stephen Atherholt, Jonathan Blair, and Rachel Day Hughes. I Heard the Bells is the inspiring, true story behind the beloved Christmas carol and the song's author, America's beloved poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Known as America's Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life...until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it's the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet's lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. Linear Television Premiere, Thursday, November 28 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS BALL , starring Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice. Choreographed by Gleb Savchenko. With only the Internet, a plane ticket and a lifelong determination to find her birth family Chelsea travels to royal hamlet, Havenshire, at Christmas. Along the way, Chelsea sneaks into a castle, teaches a stubborn Prince how to dance, and looks to be in the perfect place when the bells toll Christmas Eve. World Premiere Original, Friday, November 29 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

WREATHMAKER CHRISTMAS ,

starring Kristin Wollett and Casey Elliott. A wreathmaker slips on ice and injures her arm which puts her holiday wreath deliveries in jeopardy until a selfless neighbor steps up to keep her business afloat. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 30 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

HOME SWEET CHRISTMAS , starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Two former childhood friends reunite after a beloved family members passes, leaving the future of his magical maple sugar farm in their hands. World Premiere Original, Sunday, December 1 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS WISH , starring Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez. A local mayor discovers his childhood Christmas wishes are coming true. With his childhood friend, the pair can inspire residents to showcase the town's warmth and values while pushing back a major developer's desire to take the community in a different direction. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 7 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

LET IT SNOW , starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch, and Alan Thicke. An executive evaluates her company's property and begins to draw up plans for transforming the rustic old lodge into a hot tourist attraction. Great American Family Premiere, Sunday, December 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

GET HIM BACK FOR CHRISTMAS , starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. Special appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mario Lopez, Victoria Jackson, and Natasha Bure. Bella made it big in music. Jack stayed behind in his hometown working at The Salvation Army to help his family after his dad passed. Bella returns home after a heartbreaking split with her chart-topping singing partner and asks Jack to write the perfect song to get her boyfriend back. Carlos PenaVega wrote and performs an original song, "Get Him Back for Christmas" performed for the film at AT&T Stadium. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 14 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A SHELTER AND SEASON'S GREETINGS , starring Ash Tsai and Eric Guilmette. Caleb is injured in the Army and recovers through help from shelter therapy dogs. As a sign of thanks, Caleb returns home to help Amber run the local shelter and, in the process, discovers his feelings for Amber go beyond gratitude. World Premiere Original, Sunday, December 15 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT , starring Erin Agostino and Harmon Walsh. Juliet pitches Christmas candles to her boss to earn a promotion and enlists the help of a candle store owner (Tom) who refuses at first but reluctantly agrees when he realizes the money will help make his daughter's Christmas wish come true. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 21 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

COUPLED UP FOR CHRISTMAS , starring Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner. Two heartbroken strangers pretend to be dating others to win the affection of their true soulmates. World Premiere Original, Sunday, December 22 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

138TH TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE, LIVE FROM PASADENA, Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (8 a.m. ET/7 a.m. CT).

PURE FLIX PRESENTS GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024:

A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ , starring Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison. A novice dancer, Emma encounters professional dancer Leo whose love for competitive dance is diminishing until a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself for the dancer and his beloved choreographer to take Emma's dancing to next level. Premieres Thursday, October 17 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) .

A ROYAL DATE FOR CHRISTMAS , starring Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan. Bella Sparks, runs Bella's Boutique. When Stefan needs to be outfitted for a week of high-stakes meetings after his luggage goes missing, Bella happily helps before accidentally discovering Stefan is Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford. Premieres Thursday, October 24 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) .

*TBA SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – THE

BELOVED MOVIE FRANCHISE THAT STARTED IT ALL -- A WORLDWIDE STREAMING EXCLUSIVE – Premieres Friday, November 1 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CATERING CHRISTMAS , starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing. A struggling catering business lands the Christmas event of the year but will have to cater to the whims of the town's top socialite. Premieres Thursday, November 7 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A KINDHEARTED CHRISTMAS , starring Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison. A reporter arrives in a small town after hearing miraculous stories of anonymous gifting and generosity and is determined to uncover the kindhearted person who set events in motion. Premieres Friday, November 22 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CHRISTMAS AT THE DRIVE-IN , starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. A property lawyer works to prove her local drive-in is an institution and cannot be closed and then meets the proposed seller, who happens to be the heir to the property. Premieres Wednesday, November 27 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A HOT COCOA CHRISTMAS , starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs. The modern-day reimagining of William Shakespeare's beloved classic "Much Ado About Nothing" set at Christmas. Premieres Friday, November 29 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) .

ANGEL FALLS CHRISTMAS , starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes. A devoted doctor with little time for Christmas works a miracle for her patient and finds acceptance and love in the unlikeliest of places. Premieres Thursday, December 12 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) .

CHRISTMAS IN MAPLE HILLS , starring Emily Alatalo, Bukola Ayoka, Ayinde Blake. A charismatic veterinarian needs to track down the enigmatic owner of her family's land to preserve its legacy. Premieres Thursday, December 19 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

WHEN HOPE CALLS CHRISTMAS , starring Morgan Kohan, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Lori Loughlin, and Daniel Lissing. The little town of Brookfield is chosen by a national magazine for a Christmas feature which brings the town together to show off collective holiday spirit. Premieres, Wednesday, December 25 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) .

DISCIPLES IN THE MOONLIGHT , starring Todd Terry, "County Rescue" star Brett Varvel, and Josh Strychalski. A small group of believers takes up the mission to smuggle the Bible into communities where the government has replaced the original work with a less offensive version. Premieres Thursday, December 26 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Great American Media 2024

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

SOURCE Great American Family

