100 Days Of Modi 3.0: Amit Shah Lists Govt's Achievements, Milestones (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted the NDA government's achievements during the 100 days of the Modi government's third term.

Accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Home Minister Shah launched a booklet highlighting the government's achievements on the 100th day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Addressing the in the national capital, Union Minister Shah said that projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have been initiated in the first 100 days of this term, including infrastructure worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Home Minister emphasised the shift in India's foreign policy, remarking, "For the first time since Independence, the world has seen a foreign policy with a backbone under the Modi government. Previously, many, including myself, couldn't see this backbone in India's foreign policy. Now, it is visible."

He also counted the achievements of the Modi government in the past decade, stating that 60 crore people have benefitted from homes, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, free grains and healthcare worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

"Our goal is that in the next elections, no person in this country will be without a home," he asserted.

Referring to political stability under PM Modi's leadership, the Home Minister noted, "For the first time in 60 years, the country is experiencing political stability, and we have also felt the consistency of policy implementation."

"Maintaining the pace of policies for the past decade and entering the 11th year is challenging in my view," he added.

He added that a mega port costing Rs 76,000 crore is set to be established, ranking among the top 10 ports globally. The government also aims to connect 25,000 unconnected villages through an investment of Rs 59,000 crore and plans to upgrade major roads across the country for Rs 50,600 crore.

The Union Home Minister also discussed the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, under which Rs 20.5 crore was disbursed to 9 crore farmers. To date, 12.33 lakh farmers have been allocated Rs 3 lakh crore.

The government has also increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops and promoted ethanol development from maise to reduce the dependence on sugar.

He further highlighted the government's support for the middle class, with tax redemption offered on income up to Rs 17 lakh and the Mudra loan limit increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Union Home Minister also announced that the third version of One Rank, One Pension, has been allocated, and 3 crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana.

Hailing the successful implementation of the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme, he said, "I believe that even this initiative, in a way, will open up an avenue for employment for poor women."

He praised the government's efforts to abolish the 31 per cent angel tax on startups and lauded the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for providing health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Union Home Minister said that senior citizens over 70 will receive an extra Rs 5 lakh for medical expenses, with no income limit for eligibility.

He also spoke about the introduction of three new criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – which replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The Union Home Minister further announced a new flood management scheme worth Rs 6,350 crore, marking the first of its kind in the country. He also highlighted the creation of five new districts in Ladakh and the decision to observe Constitution Day on June 25, as part of efforts to raise awareness and prevent future challenges like the Emergency.

On the situation in Manipur, he mentioned that within the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, 30 kilometres of the India-Myanmar border has been fenced, with plans to fence the entire 1,500 kilometres.

He added that the government has nullified the agreement, allowing movement across the India-Myanmar border without a visa, and has successfully deployed the CRPF at strategic locations in the region.

Addressing the issue of violence in Manipur, the Union Minister stated, "In the past three days, there has been a spate of violence; however, apart from this, there have been no major incidents in the last three months. We are optimistic about getting the situation under control. We are currently engaging in discussions with both the local tribes, including the Kuki and Meitei groups. We have devised a plan to address the issue."

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the country's development, security, and the welfare of its people, as outlined in its vision for a Viksit Bharat during the Amritkaal.

Responding to a question on promoting local languages, he said, "I want to say that our government believes no country can develop by eliminating its local languages. Local languages are part of our history, culture, and traditions. Therefore, the new education policy emphasises primary education in local languages."