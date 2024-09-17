Workshop Discusses Palestinian Recovery, Resilience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of Qatar to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki participated in a workshop,“Palestinian Recovery and Resilience” organised by the European Commission. The workshop was chaired on the EU side by Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission H E Jan Koopman and on the Palestinian side by Palestinian of Planning and International Cooperation H E Wael Zakout with the participation of representatives of the EU member states, the G7 and Arab states, in addition to the European Investment Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. They discussed the Palestinian Authority's reform matrix, joint efforts to address financial challenges, and paving the way for a long-term plan for recovery and resilience.