Awqaf Ministry Launches Educational Exhibition On Sunnah Of The Prophet

Doha, Qatar: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, inaugurated an educational on the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him), which will continue for two weeks at the headquarters of the women's activities division of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance in Al Waab area.

The launch was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani.

The exhibition includes a large number of pictures, brief educational and illustrative tools about the Prophet's (peace be upon him) biography, illustrative maps and the most prominent hadiths of the Prophet (peace be upon him) that contain advice for the individual and society.

For his part, Director of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, confirmed in statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the opening of the exhibition, that the aim of the exhibition is to seek to increase awareness of the importance of the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and its position in Islamic legislation, and to glorify the status of the Prophet (peace be upon him), may God bless him and grant him peace, and defend his Sunnah, explaining that during the exhibition period, the focus will be on motivating young people to memorize the hadiths of the Prophet and to familiarise them with his biography and the following of his Sunnah.

Al Jaber pointed out that along with the exhibition, an educational and advocacy campaign will be launched that will continue until November 5, which will include a number of events, competitions and various seminars to introduce the Prophetic Sunnah.

It aims to glorify the status and Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him), instil love for him, clarify the authority of the Sunnah and its position in Islamic legislation, and the importance of acting upon it, preserving the Sunnah and spreading it among people.