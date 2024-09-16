Assessment Of Key Innovations Shaping The Insurance Industry's Future: AI, Iot, Cyber Insurance, Blockchain, And Beyond
Date
9/16/2024 11:01:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation in Insurance 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses some of the key ways insurance companies are innovating across the insurance value chain, covering the leading themes and topics impacting the industry. Key themes mentioned in this report include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cyber insurance, embedded insurance, parametric insurance, electric vehicles, blockchain, and the Metaverse.
In 2024, the insurance industry continues to witness a rapid technological transformation, with a growing emphasis on leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other cutting-edge technologies as part of the digital evolution. These advancements are not only enhancing customer experiences but also enabling insurance providers to connect with younger and more diverse demographics globally. Failure to embrace these innovations, driven by industry frontrunners, may result in insurance companies lagging behind in the competitive landscape.
Key Market Trends
AI remains the most common technology in insurtech deals, reflecting its central role in the industry's transformation. Consumers and SMEs are increasingly comfortable with AI-driven solutions, driving its widespread adoption. Personal cyber insurance ranks as the most desirable emerging insurance product Embedded insurance is disrupting traditional insurance models, with motor insurance set to be the most impacted product.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Overview
3. Artificial Intelligence
4. Internet of Things
5. Cyber Insurance
6. Blockchain and the Metaverse
7. Electric Vehicles
8. Embedded Insurance
9. Parametric Insurance
10. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Tune Protect Life SCOR Life & Health Indemn Orbital Witness First Title Insurance Liberty Mutual Re Safehub Inigo Samsara Alula Technologies ROOK Sky Zurich HSB MAIF Coalition YuLife SBI Life Insurance Schroders Capital BIBA Novo Insurance ACKO Kwik Fit Cover Genius Pirceline AXA Blink Parametric MAPFRE Global Parametrics CelsiusPro
