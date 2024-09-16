Magic Trading Company Celebrates 35Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHARJAH, SH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magic Trading Company proudly marks its 35th anniversary as a pioneer in the promotional gifts industry. Founded in 1989, the company has grown from a small local business into a nationally recognized leader in providing innovative and effective promotional products.Over the past three and a half decades, Magic Trading Company has been at the forefront of delivering customized solutions that help businesses enhance their brand visibility and connect with their audiences. The company's extensive portfolio includes a diverse range of promotional items, from traditional giveaways to cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of today's market.“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone,” said Mr. Sina, - CEO of Magic Trading Company.“Our success is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust. As we celebrate this anniversary, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, impactful promotional products and exceptional service.”Throughout its history, Magic Trading Company has been known for its innovative approach, customer-centric service, and dedication to quality. The company's ability to adapt to industry trends and technological advancements has been crucial to its sustained success.The anniversary celebration will include events and initiatives designed to thank clients, partners, and employees for their support. These activities will highlight the company's achievements and its ongoing commitment to excellence in the promotional products industry.In celebration of this milestone, Magic Trading Company will host a special event on 08-06-2025 at Sharjah Main Showroom.About Magic Trading Company: Magic Trading Company has been a leading provider of promotional gifts since 1989. Known for its innovative products and exceptional service, the company serves various clients across various industries, helping them achieve their branding and marketing goals.For More Info Contact:Magic Trading Company - Sharjah, UAE.Phone Number: +971 6 533 1353 Ext: 111Email: ...Website:

