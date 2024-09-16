Bangladesh-Like Situation Will Never Happen In India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Sep 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that a Bangladesh-like situation will never happen in India as a responsive and strong pro-people exists in the country.

Chief Minister Adityanath made the remarks after inaugurating the Sidheswari temple and laying the foundation stone of Ved Vidyalaya at Barkathal in Western Tripura.

He said, "We must study why the present situation was created in Bangladesh. We should not underestimate the enemy. Our government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes utmost care of all regions of India with all seriousness."

"Modi ji's dream and vision is making an all-round development of all parts of India," he said.

"Congress accepted the partition of the country for its own selfish interests," Chief Minister Adityanath said, adding that Pakistan is a "cancer of humanity... The world forces must come together to treat this in time..."

He further said: "Our religion must be protected and the religion, in turn, would protect us. We must be alerted and unitedly fought against our adversaries. We must know who our enemies are."

The Chief Minister said that the double-engine BJP government has continuously carried forward the campaign of "development and heritage". "Whether it is the construction of Lord Shri Ram's temple in Shri Ayodhya Dham or the work of beautification and restoration of Maa Tripura Sundari's temple in Tripura, all are living examples of it," he said.

Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are the three sacred places for the Hindus and these must be protected and developed, he said.

Saying that a conducive situation has now been prevailing in Tripura, he pointed out that like Uttar Pradesh, the double-engine government in Tripura is very proactive; and the all-round development and welfare of the people of the state taking place at double speed.

Chief Minister Adityanath said that the RSS and VHP never did any publicity of their service, they silently provided their service to lakhs of people and hundreds of students from the northeastern states have been studying in their schools in Uttar Pradesh and making their future bright.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sachindra Nath Sinha, Tipra Motha Party supremo and former royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma were among others who spoke during the event.

The Sidheswari Mandir was set up at Barkathal under Mohanpur subdivision in West Tripura district by Sri Sri Shantikali Seva Ashram, which has 25 Ashram across Tripura providing education to students, mostly tribals and campaigning for Hindu religion.