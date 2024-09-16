EWF President Visits Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Antonio
Conflitti has visited Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan
Weightlifting Federation (AWF), Azernews
reports.
The main purpose of his visit is to strengthen the relationships
between the organizations, solidify friendships, cooperation, and
partnership ties, as well as to closely familiarize himself with
the country's weightlifting infrastructure and evaluate the
potential for hosting international competitions in the future.
Antonio Conflitti i attended the Azerbaijan Weightlifting
Championship held in Shuvela, where he watched the competitions
live. He participated in the opening ceremony of the contests and
the awards ceremony for veteran weightlifters.
Following that, he closely inspected the Weightlifting Center
located in the Shuvela settlement, where he was shown the
competition and training halls, classrooms, training, relaxation,
and dormitory rooms, and was provided detailed information on all
the facilities available at the sports facility. It was noted that
domestic competitions are regularly organized here, and national
teams choose this location for their training camps.
On that same day, the EWF President met with the Azerbaijan
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who informed him about
the work being done and the successes achieved in the field of
sports in the country. During the meeting, they discussed the
developments in the sport of weightlifting in the country,
prospects for cooperation with the European Weightlifting
Federation, and other related matters.
The next day, Antonio Conflitti explored the conditions created
at the training base for national weightlifting teams located in
the "ASK Arena." He was informed that this site offers all the
facilities necessary for the world's strongest teams to conduct
training camps and is equipped with new equipment.
The accommodation conditions for athletes and coaching staff at
the on-site hotel were also showcased to the guest. It was reported
that there are all necessary arrangements for training camps,
nutrition, relaxation, and recovery, and these resources are
actively utilized. Conference halls and other auxiliary rooms for
internal and international courses and seminars, as well as large
and small football fields, are available for use by athletes and
other professionals.
The EWF President expressed his satisfaction with what he
observed and stated that all necessary conditions for the
development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan have been created.
The European Weightlifting Federation is made up of 49
affiliated National Federations (45 full members) and three
Associate Members (AM), all of which are members of the
International Weightlifting Federation.
The IWF has officially recognized the following three-letter
codes, which must be used in all international competitions, on
scoreboards, result sheets, referee cards, record protocols,
anti-doping control documents, and so on.
