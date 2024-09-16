World's First Fully Robotic Heart Transplant Successfully Performed In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Surgeons at Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre successfully performed the world's first fully robotic heart transplant on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage heart failure, on September 12, 2024.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the three-hour operation was conducted by a medical team led by Saudi surgeon Dr. Firas Khalil, a cardiac surgery consultant and head of the hospital's cardiac surgery department.

The procedure followed weeks of meticulous preparation, beginning with detailed theoretical planning to ensure precision and minimize potential risks.

The team innovated a surgical methodology to access the heart and complete the excision and transplantation without opening the chest cavity.

To validate their approach, they conducted virtual simulations of the procedure seven times over three days.

"Robotic technology allows for minimally invasive surgery, reducing pain, shortening recovery time, and minimizing the risk of complications," SPA quoted Dr. Khalil.

He emphasized the importance of coordination and collaboration among the medical team.

This historic achievement opens new horizons for cardiac care worldwide.

The fully robotic heart transplant promises to revolutionize surgical procedures and offer hope for improved patient outcomes, marking a significant shift in heart transplant surgery.