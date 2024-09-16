Global UV Inkjet Printing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UV inkjet printing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $59.94 billion in 2023 to $54.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in hybrid printing systems, rise in on-demand printing services, increasing use of e-commerce, expansion in textile printing, and growth in e-commerce

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global UV Inkjet Printing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The UV inkjet printing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $81.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.32%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising need for customized and personalized printing, rising demand in packaging and labeling applications, the growing popularity of environmentally friendly UV-curable, growing use of UV inkjet printers in industrial applications, and rising demand for versatile and efficient digital printing.

Growth Driver Of The UV Inkjet Printing Market

The rising demand in the packaging industry is expected to propel the growth of the UV inkjet printing market going forward. The packaging industry refers to the processes and technologies involved in designing, producing, and applying packaging materials and labels to products. The demand for UV inkjet printing in the packaging industry is due to its ability to deliver high-quality, versatile, and sustainable printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of brand owners, converters, and consumers. UV inkjet printing in the packaging industry enhances efficiency, quality, and sustainability while enabling brands to achieve attractive, functional packaging solutions that meet modern consumer demands.

Which Market Players Are Steering the UV Inkjet Printing Market Growth?

Key players in the UV inkjet printing market include HP Inc., Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Xerox Holdings Corporation, Brother Industries Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Bobst Group SA, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Roland DG Corporation, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Durst Group, Xaar plc, Phoseon Technology Inc., Inkcups Now Corporation, Kao Collins Inc., Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in UV Inkjet Printing Market Overview ?

Major companies operating in the UV inkjet printing market focus on developing innovative technologies, such as UV inkjet digital printing systems, to increase printing speed and overall throughput. UV inkjet digital printing systems are advanced technologies that use UV-curable inks and digital inkjet technology to produce high-quality prints on various substrates.

How Is The Global UV Inkjet Printing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Solid Inkjet, Liquid Inkjet

2) By Application: Commercial Use, Home Use

3) By End-Use Industry: Advertising And Marketing, Packaging, Textiles And Apparel, Automotive, Manufacturing, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The UV Inkjet Printing Market

North America was the largest region in the UV inkjet printing market in 2023. The regions covered in the UV inkjet printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

UV Inkjet Printing Market Definition

UV inkjet printing refers to a printing technology that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to cure or dry ink as it is printed onto a substrate. This process enables fast drying and curing of the ink, resulting in vibrant colors, high durability, and the ability to print on a wide range of materials, including plastics, glass, metal, and more. UV inkjet printers are widely used in signage, packaging, labeling, and industrial printing because they produce high-quality prints with excellent adhesion and resistance to fading and abrasion.

UV Inkjet Printing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global UV inkjet printing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The UV Inkjet Printing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV inkjet printing market size, UV inkjet printing market drivers and trends, UV inkjet printing market major players, UV inkjet printing competitors' revenues, UV inkjet printing market positioning, and UV inkjet printing market growth across geographies. The UV inkjet printing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

