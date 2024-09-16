National Art Museum, Hermitage Museum Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The 10th International United Cultures Forum, titled "Culture of the 21st Century: or Globalism?" has been held in St. Petersburg, Russia, Azernews reports.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Shirin Malikova, was part of the Azerbaijani delegation at the forum.

The large-scale event gathered representatives from the fields of culture and science to explore the concept of cultural sovereignty within the context of globalisation, as well as to discuss the significance of art in preserving national traditions and history.

Shirin Malikova participated in a session titled "Museums in Historical Buildings." She emphasised the major role that museums situated in historical structures play in safeguarding cultural heritage. These unique venues not only house exhibits but also create a distinctive experience for visitors as noteworthy architectural monuments.

During the forum, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Russian State Hermitage.

This memorandum, viewed as a significant advancement in cultural relations and scholarly research, was signed by Shirin Malikova and Deputy General Director for Scientific Affairs at the Hermitage Georgiy Vilinbakhov.

The agreement envisages plans for collaborative efforts in museum practices and the preservation of cultural heritage, support from the Hermitage in attributing Azerbaijan National Art Museum's Western European art exhibits, consultations on restoration matters, expert knowledge exchange, and the organization of "Hermitage Days" in Azerbaijan, among other initiatives.

Additionally, during this international gathering, memoranda of understanding and cooperation were also established with the Russian State Museum of Art of Oriental Peoples and the Museum of the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg.

The MoU enhances cooperation among museums and facilitates the sharing of expertise in restoration, archaeological research, and museum operations.

These partnerships are expected to create new opportunities for researching and displaying artworks, as well as providing broader public access to the unique collections housed within the museums.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr