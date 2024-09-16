National Art Museum, Hermitage Museum Sign Mou

The 10th International United Cultures Forum, titled "Culture of
the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?" has been held in St.
Petersburg, Russia, Azernews reports.
Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Doctor of
Philosophy in Art Studies Shirin Malikova, was part of the
Azerbaijani delegation at the forum.
The large-scale event gathered representatives from the fields
of culture and science to explore the concept of cultural
sovereignty within the context of globalisation, as well as to
discuss the significance of art in preserving national traditions
and history.
Shirin Malikova participated in a session titled "Museums in
Historical Buildings." She emphasised the major role that museums
situated in historical structures play in safeguarding cultural
heritage. These unique venues not only house exhibits but also
create a distinctive experience for visitors as noteworthy
architectural monuments.
During the forum, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation
was signed between the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the
Russian State Hermitage.
This memorandum, viewed as a significant advancement in cultural
relations and scholarly research, was signed by Shirin Malikova and
Deputy General Director for Scientific Affairs at the Hermitage
Georgiy Vilinbakhov.
The agreement envisages plans for collaborative efforts in
museum practices and the preservation of cultural heritage, support
from the Hermitage in attributing Azerbaijan National Art Museum's
Western European art exhibits, consultations on restoration
matters, expert knowledge exchange, and the organization of
"Hermitage Days" in Azerbaijan, among other initiatives.
Additionally, during this international gathering, memoranda of
understanding and cooperation were also established with the
Russian State Museum of Art of Oriental Peoples and the Museum of
the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg.
The MoU enhances cooperation among museums and facilitates the
sharing of expertise in restoration, archaeological research, and
museum operations.
These partnerships are expected to create new opportunities for
researching and displaying artworks, as well as providing broader
public access to the unique collections housed within the
museums.
