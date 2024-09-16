ROAV Eyewear Launches The World's Thinnest Folding Sunglasses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ROAV Eyewear (roaveyewear) introduces its latest collection of folding frames, designed to be the world's thinnest and most compact eyewear. Created for modern adventurers and those with an eye for fashion, these new sunglasses focus on portability, durability, and comfort.Unveiling a New Era in EyewearThe eyewear industry has often been associated with bulky and easily breakable frames. ROAV offers an alternative with its ultra-thin, compact, and durable folding frames. Crafted from laser-cut stainless steel, each pair of ROAV sunglasses weighs less than 20 grams and folds compactly to fit into narrow pockets or small purses. This design offers a functional and stylish accessory option.Key Features of ROAV Eyewear:-Truly Pocketable: ROAV's ultra-compact folding frames eliminate the need for bulky cases. They fit easily into pockets or bags, making them a practical choice for travel.-Astonishingly Durable: Featuring patented micro hinges press-formed into the frame, ROAV sunglasses do away with traditional soldered or riveted hinges, reducing the risk of breakage and ensuring long-lasting wear.-Weightless Comfort: At less than 20 grams, ROAV frames offer all-day comfort without the pressure or slippage often associated with traditional sunglasses.-Polarized & Protective: Each pair comes equipped with polarized lenses that provide full protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays, reducing glare and ensuring eye safety.-The Micro Hinge: ROAV's screw-free, spring-loaded micro hinge is a marvel of engineering. It's the most advanced hinge ever developed, contributing to the frames' sleek profile and unmatched durability.Designed in LA, Worn EverywhereInspired by the vibrant culture and dynamic lifestyle of Los Angeles, ROAV Eyewear is on a mission to empower individuals to explore more, worry less, and live in the moment. Each pair is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and design. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring remote destinations, ROAV sunglasses are designed to be the perfect companion for every adventure.A Bold Vision to Disrupt the IndustryThe eyewear industry has been controlled by a few large entities with little incentive to innovate. ROAV Eyewear aims to disrupt this status quo. By assembling a team of top designers, engineers, and industry veterans, ROAV has reimagined what eyewear can be-delivering products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of today's discerning consumers.Join the #ROAVing MovementROAV is more than just eyewear-it's a lifestyle. The brand encourages its community to embrace a spirit of adventure by tagging #ROAVing on Instagram, sharing their journeys, and inspiring others to live life to the fullest. With a growing global following, ROAV is on a mission to inspire more people to explore the world and do so in style.Open to Wholesale InquiriesROAV Eyewear is committed to expanding its reach and making its revolutionary designs accessible to a wider audience. Optometrists and store owners are encouraged to explore the wholesale program, offering customers innovative, foldable eyewear that merges style with functionality.For more information about our new models and wholesale opportunities, visit our blog or explore the latest collection.About ROAV EyewearROAV Eyewear is a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality sunglasses that combine style, functionality, and durability. With a focus on minimalist design and advanced engineering, ROAV is revolutionizing the eyewear industry , providing consumers with eyewear that meets the demands of the modern world.Learn more about ROAV and its innovative eyewear designs at roaveyewear.

