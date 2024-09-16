Trump's Views On Ukraine War Linked To 2Nd Assassination Bid? Alleged Attacker Backed Ukraine In War, Recruited Soldiers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US presidential candidate Donald faced a fresh assassination bid on Sunday as he played in Florida. His attacker - identified unofficially as Ryan Wesley Routh - had been a vocal supporter of Ukraine amid its war with Russia and even attempted to recruit for Kyiv. Somewhat concerningly, the attack came mere days after the former POTUS had refused to support a victory for Ukraine during his debate with Kamala Harris .

According to reports, the suspect is a self-employed affordable builder in Hawaii with an arrest record spanning decades. He had regularly posted on politics and current events and even voted for Trump during the 2016 elections. He soured towards the Republican leader in the ensuing years and now appears to support some members of the Democratic party.



Routh was interviewed by several media platforms in 2022 as he attempted to mobilise support for Ukraine. The Hawaii resident had initially reached Kyiv to join the war against Russia on the frontlines. He turned to promoting the cause when that plan did not work out due to his age and lack of experience.

| 'I am safe and well': Donald Trump after second 'assassination attempt'

“A lot of the other conflicts are grey but this conflict is definitely black and white. This is about good versus evil. If the governments will not send their official military, then we, civilians, have to pick up the torch and make this thing happen and we have gotten some wonderful people here but it is a small fraction of the number that should be here,” he had told Newsweek Romania in June 2022.