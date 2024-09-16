Kuwait Crown Prince Registers Biometric Fingerprints
Date
9/16/2024 7:21:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah registered Monday his biometric fingerprints with the attendance of First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
aa
