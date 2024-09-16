Domino's® To Launch 5-Cheese And Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese, Just In Time For The Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New oven-baked dishes will be a part of Domino's $6.99 Mix & Match Deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ )

is cooking up something warm, cheesy and delicious, and it's launching just in time for fall. The largest pizza company in the world is adding Mac & Cheese to its menu, beginning Sept. 23.

The largest pizza company in the world is adding Mac & Cheese to its menu, beginning Sept. 23.

Domino's 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese will be available to customers starting on Sept. 23, 2024.

Domino's Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese features penne pasta combined with a blend of cheddar, American, Parmesan-Asiago, mozzarella blend, and Alfredo sauce – all oven-baked to creamy, bubbly perfection, and drizzled with hot buffalo sauce.

Domino's Mac & Cheese will be available in two mouthwatering varieties: 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese . Domino's 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese features penne pasta combined with a blend of cheddar, American, Parmesan-Asiago, mozzarella blend, and Alfredo sauce – all oven-baked to creamy, bubbly perfection. Domino's Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese adds a flavorful twist to the classic dish, as it is drizzled with hot buffalo sauce.

"Domino's is continuing to innovate with intent and expand our menu with additions that cater to what our customers want," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Our new Mac & Cheese dishes are sure to satisfy any craving – whether they're enjoyed as a meal or shared with family and friends. There is nothing like the comfort of Domino's Mac & Cheese on a crisp fall day, so grab a cozy blanket, curl up, and savor every warm bite of cheesy deliciousness."

Looking for even more flavor? Customers can upgrade their order with jalapenos and/or bacon for just $0.99 each.

Delicious Deals

Want to try Domino's 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese? Customers can enjoy either variety through the following deals:



Mix & Match Deal: order any two or more menu items (including Mac & Cheese) for $6.99 each. Domino's Rewards members may redeem 60 points for a free order of Mac & Cheese.

Mac & Cheese is the latest addition to Domino's lineup of craveable pasta dishes, including Chicken Alfredo and Italian Sausage Marinara. To find the nearest Domino's store and place an order, visit dominos .

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

