2024 Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship Winners Revealed By Illinois Pawnbrokers Association

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois Pawnbrokers Association (IPA ) proudly announces the 2024 Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship recipients. This prestigious award, named in honor of the IPA's esteemed founder, Frank Ingram, recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and a commitment to their communities. The scholarship is awarded annually to students who exemplify the integrity, dedication, and leadership values that Frank Ingram embodied throughout his distinguished career in the pawnbroking industry.This year, the IPA is thrilled to celebrate the following outstanding individuals as the winners of the 2024 Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship:Morgan Unold – Big Pawn $500 recipientAndres Gonzales – Windy City Pawn $500 recipientTayla Mustiful - D'Angelo's Pawn & Jewelry $500 recipientAriana Madison – Shane's The Pawn Shop $1000 recipientGabriella Gordon – Devon Pawn Shop $1000 recipientScholars were selected from a competitive pool of applicants based on their academic performance, leadership qualities, and commitment to positively impacting their communities.Angel Ingram , Frank Ingram's granddaughter, expressed her pride in the scholarship's legacy: "My grandfather was a man of great vision and integrity, and it is significant to see his legacy continue through these exceptional students. The Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship represents an opportunity for education and a chance to honor his values and contribute positively to our society. We are thrilled to support these bright and promising individuals in pursuing excellence.""The Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship is a testament to Frank's legacy and his belief in the power of education and community service," said Kelly Swisher, President of the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association. "We are honored to support these remarkable students and look forward to seeing the great things they will achieve in their future endeavors."The IPA congratulates all the recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.For more information about the Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship or the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association, please visit .###About the Illinois Pawnbrokers AssociationThe Illinois Pawnbrokers Association is dedicated to supporting and advancing the pawnbroking industry in Illinois. The IPA aims to enhance the industry's professionalism and integrity through advocacy, education, and community involvement.

