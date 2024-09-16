Smobler's NOVA : Singapore Edition Turns Up The Heat With TOKEN2049 & F1 Night Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fireside Chat with Champ Medici (Founder, Champ Medici Group)

Fireside Chat with Agoria (Music Producer, DJ & Digital Artist) and Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox)

AI Panel featuring Stacey-Ann Pearson (Head of Web3 - APAC, AWS), Dr Luke Soon (Partner, PwC Singapore), Maria Chak (Advisory, Republic), and Sandy Carter (COO, Unstoppable Domains)

Creator Panel featuring Evan Auyang (Group President, Animoca Brands), Ariel Wengroff (VP Communications, Ledger), Naqib Noor (Co-Founder, Ordzaar), Sung Woo (Founder, Pucca), and Wes Parkinson (Co-Founder, Rare Network)

SINGAPORE, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smobler, the leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, announces the much-anticipated launch of NOVA 2024: Singapore Edition. Following the resounding success of its inaugural event in Singapore last year as well as in Austin as part of SXSW this March, Smobler is teaming up with Ordinals Summit, Asia's first large-scale Bitcoin Ordinals event.Smobler's biannual signature event will take place alongside TOKEN2049, the world's premier Web3 and crypto event as well as the F1 Night Race. NOVA will be held on September 17 at ARK11, a futuristic 8,000 square feet sci-fi-themed club in the epicenter of Orchard Road.NOVA is a celebration of the communities that are created by and connected with the Smobler ecosystem including homegrown lifestyle conglomerate Spa Esprit Group, gaming hardware giant Republic of Gamers, local non-profit Music for Good as well as digital native gaming metaverse The Sandbox amongst many others. AWS will also be giving away USD100,000 worth of credits to qualified startups at the event.In sum, NOVA is an in-real-life (IRL) invitation to the global community to converge, interact, and forge collaborations within the burgeoning open metaverse,“For the third consecutive event, we're proud to stand alongside Smobler, The Sandbox, AWS, and other industry leaders in supporting NOVA at Ordinals Summit and TOKEN2049,” says Sandy Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Unstoppable Domains.“This continued collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and community in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Together, we're not just witnessing the future of blockchain and AI – we're actively shaping it, creating opportunities for engagement, learning, and growth that resonate across the entire ecosystem.”This year's line up is a roll call of the who's who in the technology sector and burgeoning Web3 space. Champ Medici, better known as Snoop Dogg's son, leads the celebrity studded roster. Having built up a large and credible portfolio of crypto related investments, he is widely regarded as one of the most important players in the Web3 space, and is also the key architect over Snoop's foray and successes in the sector.French electronic DJ and producer Agoria who recently exhibited a digital art show at Paris's world-famous Musée d'Orsay and played at the Paris Olympics will also be headlining NOVA. He will be speaking at the fireside chat with Sebastien Borget, the Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox,“I've always been impressed by the work Smobler puts together for NOVA to launch an event focused on tech, culture and the impact of Web3. This year's NOVA Singapore 2024 will be no exception, bringing top music artists and DJs among their speaker line-up – many of whom are The Sandbox's partners. You just don't want to miss this!”NOVA will be divided into four main festival zones - Explore, Refresh, Play and Learn. The latter will see industry leaders take to stage in a series of fireside chats and panels with the likes of Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands; Ariel Wengroff, VP Communications at Ledger; PwC Singapore Partner Dr Luke Soon; Wes Parkinson, Co-Founder of Rare Social, Naqib Noor, Co-Founder of Ordzaar and Sung Woo, Founder of Pucca, a beloved Korean IP,“We are excited to revive Pucca and introduce her to a digitally savvy audience. The iconic South Korean character adored by millions, has captured hearts for over two decades and is Asia's second most famous independent character after Hello Kitty.From Disney to Netflix, Pucca has evolved consistently, and now she's ready for her next adventure-into the world of Web3. Today, Pucca boasts over a billion YouTube views, thriving communities across Discord, TikTok, and is set to unite original fans with a new generation, that is right here in NOVA!”The Explore zone will enable all guests to have hands-on interaction with exhibitors such as AWS, Zodia Custody, Ledger to lifestyle brands such as Strip, Two Lips to gaming entities such as The Sandbox, Clay Nation and 8SIAN. The Play zone is sponsored by popular gaming hardware brand, Republic of Gamers whilst the Refresh zone will be sponsored by local bakery Kwaasong, Heineken and homegrown winery, PengWine.Smobler will also be announcing the launch of their own gaming title, Ichorium, which will be released later this year. The game will be the first cross chain, cross platform game. There will also be a mini esports tournament that will kick off with an all star league. Local Singaporean celebrities such as Inch Chua, drag performers Opera Tang and the Singapura Girls as well as DJs Hiroshi and Sam Nai will also be performing.Says Loretta Chen, Founder & CEO of Smobler,“We are grateful for the support for NOVA which has become an event synonymous with the daring exploration of art, technology, gaming and education. This year's theme is centered around artificial intelligence, the creator economy and the announcement of our anticipated game release, Ichorium. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our partners' as diverse as AWS, Plug and Play, ASUS, Republic of Gamers to digital first companies such as Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Republic, Unstoppable Domains, Ledger and Ordinals Summit. Founders, celebrities and C-Suites are giving NOVA a vote of confidence with their presence and participation which makes us want to work harder to take NOVA to even greater heights.”Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with Web2 and Web3 thought leaders, cutting-edge creators, and immerse yourself in a celebration of technology, creativity & community ❤To reserve your spot, visit our Luma page .About SmoblerSmobler is a leading Metaverse architect and a portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Brinc, supported by Enterprise Singapore, IMDA Singapore, and Plug and Play. Smobler has created a suite of world's first such as a phygital wedding, Tools of Rock concert venue, a disability-led accessibility park and BhutanVerse. Working with legacy brands such as Airbus, BMW, DBS, GoPro, Mahindra and Meta, Smobler creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good and has been featured by Forbes, Vogue, Channel News Asia and more. Smobler initiated the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation, Cardano and Polygon and curated a series of proprietary Gamefi IPs - Ichorium, Cobbleland as well as signature event NOVA. The company has been acknowledged as a top tech startup at SelectUSA, Inventures Canada and VIVATech Paris and is a proud alumni of ScaleUp inBrazil and Plug and Play's Global Innovation Alliance. Smobler's CEO, Loretta Chen has been awarded numerous Top Female Founder Awards from UBS, AWS, Forbes amongst others. For more, log on to smobler.About IchoriumIchorium, developed by Smobler, is a groundbreaking GameFi IP offering a unique cross-metaverse gaming experience. Powered by a Bitcoin Runes dAPP marketplace, it features innovative Play and Win Runes mechanics. With cross-chain user dAPP profiles, players can seamlessly integrate Runes into Ichorium Wars games on both Roblox and The Sandbox. Immerse yourself in the rich lore of the Ordinals character collection and earn exclusive rewards, including Ichorium Runes, 3D playable characters, attachables, and loot boxes across both platforms.About NOVANOVA is a Smobler proprietary IP and celebration of communities created by and connected with the Smobler ecosystem. It is an in-real-life (IRL) festival hosted in sync with large crypto & web3 events to allow the global community to meet, interact, create, collaborate and have fun with one another. NOVA debuted in 2023 as an official side event at TOKEN2049 Singapore. Since then, it has been to SXSW in Austin, Texas, and will continue to tour various festivals and conferences focused on technology, arts, culture, and community.Media inquiries:

