Massive Fire Caused By Russian Airstrike Extinguished In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, rescuer workers put out a massive fire in Konotop district, which was caused by a Russian airstrike.

'Rescuers of Sumy Region' reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On September 15, the enemy again carried out on the border areas in Konotop district, causing a significant fire in a private household," the post reads.

According to the reports, besides the residential building, utility premises and four pieces of agricultural machinery were also on fire.

Due to repeated shelling, emergency services specialists were forced to withdraw to a safe place.

The fire was extinguished.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, throughout the night and morning, the Russians carried out 13 shellings of the border areas and settlements in Sumy region. As many as 25 explosions were recorded.

Khotinska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Velykopysarivska communities came under fire.